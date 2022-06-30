Notre Dame Completes Coaching Staff With Another Louisville Alum: Trevor Carroll

The University of Notre Dame has filled its fourth and final swimming assistant coaching position for the 2022-2023 season with Trevor Carroll.

This continues a pair of themes for the offseason coaching carousel.

The first is that Notre Dame’s new head coach Chris Lindauer is getting the old Louisville gang back together in new digs in South Bend. Of the program’s five swimming coaches, four have ties to Louisville. Carroll was an All-American swimmer at Louisville from 2013 through 2017, and served as a volunteer assistant in the 2017-2018. Lindauer was an associate head coach at Louisville, new ND Associate coach Kelsi Dahlia swam and trained as a pro at Louisville, and new ND associate coach Kameron Chastain was also on staff at Louisville with Lindauer.

The other is the insular ACC coaching rotation: Carroll spent the last four seasons as an assistant coach at Pitt, which also hired a new head coach this offseason.

Josh Stanfield, the lone hire without strong Louisville ties, also came from another ACC program: Duke.

In Carroll’s one season on staff at Louisville, the Cardinals had one of their best seasons in school history. Both programs placed 2nd at the ACC Championships in 2018, the Louisville women finished 5th at NCAAs, and the Louisville men finished 9th.

At Pitt, Carroll focused on men’s recruiting and international recruiting for both men and women. His primary coaching focus was the breaststroke group, although he wasn’t a breaststroker himself, and assisting with the middle-distance group.

The breaststrokers were among Pitt’s most successful groups, especially on the men’s side. At last year’s ACC Championships, they scored 63 points in the men’s 100 breaststroke and 24 points in the men’s 200 breaststroke. Those were their two highest-scoring individual swimming events at the meet.

That 100 breast group included 3rd-place ACC finisher Cooper van der Laan, 8th-place ACC finisher Flynn Crisci, and 13th-place finisher Jerry Chen.

As an athlete, Carroll was a freestyle specialist and a member of Louisville’s Honorable Mention All-America 800 free relay as a freshman. In total, he earned 15 All-America awards. That includes a 16th-place finish in the 200 free as a senior in 2017.

This is a bit of a homecoming for Carroll: he grew up in Granger, Indiana and attended Saint Joseph’s High School, which is adjacent to the Notre Dame campus. The Saint Joseph’s High School team trained out of Notre Dame’s facilities while he was there. Carroll was a two-time Indiana High School State Champion in the 200-yard freestyle.