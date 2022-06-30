2022 Eric Namesnik Preview: Camden Murphy, Bellard, Shackell Highlight Psych Sheet

2022 Eric Namesnik Memorial Open

July 1-3, 2022

Canham Natatorium, Ann Arbor, MI

Hosted by Club Wolverine

LCM (50m)

Results on MeetMobile

Psych Sheet

Club Wolverine is hosting the Eric Namesnik Memorial Open this weekend in Ann Arbor. The meet features a mix of some prominent college swimmers and club teams in Michigan and the surrounding area. Some of the bigger clubs attending the meet include Club Wolverine (of course), Carmel Swim Club, Dayton Raiders, and Badger Swim Club from New York. Marlins of Raleigh (NC) also have a sizable group coming up to Canham for the meet as well.

Club Wolverine’s own Hannah Bellard, 17, is one of the top women’s swimmers coming into the meet. Bellard enters as the top seed in the women’s 200 free (2:01.59), 400 free (4:12.61), and 1500 free (16:56.68). She’s also the #2 seed in both the fly events, behind Carmel Swim Club’s Alex Shackell in both cases. The 200 fly in particular looks like it could be a phenomenal race, where Shackell is entered at 2:10.21 and Bellard is 2:10.40. Shackell is also the top seed in the women’s 100 free, coming in at 55.95.

The women’s 100 free could prove to be an exciting race between Shackell and Michigan’s Lindsay Flynn, who is the #2 seed and improved a ton during her freshman season at Michigan. Flynn is also the top seed in the women’s 50 free.

An interesting entry in the meet is Camden Murphy, a pro swimmer and former Georgia Bulldog All American. Murphy is still representing Athens Bulldog Swim Club, although he’s from Michigan, so he’s coming home for the meet. Murphy competed with DC Trident during ISL Season 3, posting some solid SCM times. He swam at the U.S. International Team Trials in April, clocking lifetime bests in the 50 free and 50 fly. Murphy is entered in the 100 fly, 200 fly, 50 free, 100 free, and 200 IM.

Michigan’s Bence Szabados is entered as far and away the top men’s sprinter of the meet. Szabados is the top seed in the 50 free, coming in at 22.52, which is nearly a full second faster than anyone else. He’s 50.19 for the top seed in the 100 free, which again, is 0.99 seconds faster than anyone else.

In the men’s 50 and 100 free, it’s Oakland University’s Christian Bart, who is competing with Oakland Live Y’ers (OLY). Bart, a multiple time Horizon League Champion, is also the top seed in the men’s 100 breast.

Michigan’s Jared Daigle is the top seed in 3 men’s events. Daigle comes into the meet leading the pack in the 200 IM, 400 IM, and 100 back. He’s seed first by a large margin in both IMs, however, the men’s 100 back looks like it could be a dogfight.