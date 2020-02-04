Tickets For Canadian Olympic Trials Now On Sale

Courtesy: Swimming Canada

TORONTO – Individual tickets are now on sale for all sessions of the Olympic and Paralympic Swimming Trials, presented by Bell.

The Trials will be held from March 30 to April 5 at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre. The meet serves as Swimming Canada’s selection meet for the teams that will represent Canada at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

The dramatic seven-day event will see Canada’s swimming stars emerge just a few months ahead of the Tokyo Games, as they make or break their Olympic and Paralympic dreams. Returning medallists including Penny Oleksiak, Kylie Masse, Taylor Ruck, Aurelie Rivard and Katarina Roxon will be vying for spots against the best Canadian swimmers from coast-to-coast, such as world champion Maggie MacNeil, who will look to make her first Olympic team.

Fans can now customize their Trials experience by purchasing single-day passes for $49, or tickets to individual sessions for evening finals ($39) or morning heats ($15). Full-event ($249) and three-day weekend passes ($125) remain on sale as well.

All ticket options are available at https://www.ticketmaster.ca/ swimming-canada-tickets/ artist/2708444

The TPASC pool has been the site of many memorable moments in recent Canadian swimming history, from Canada’s coming-out party at the 2015 Pan Am and Parapan Am Games to Oleksiak’s emergence at the 2016 Olympic and Paralympic Trials, to last year’s Canadian Swimming Trials for the FINA World Championships, where MacNeil burst onto the scene.

“The Olympic and Paralympic Trials is our premier event of the quadrennial, in an absolute world-class facility at the Toronto Pan Am Sports Centre,” said Swimming Canada Director of Marketing and Business Development Alan Raphael.

“We are already on our way to filling the building through the tremendous response to our pre-sale of full event and weekend passes. Now we’re excited to offer the opportunity for fans who may only be able to attend specific days or sessions to experience our best-ever Trials,” Raphael said.

Swimming Canada was part of Monday’s joint announcement of the first-ever 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Trials Series, presented by Bell. Bell Canada is a long-standing supporter of Team Canada and amateur sport across the country. Along with Gymnastics Canada and Athletics Canada, Swimming Canada has partnered with Bell, the Canadian Olympic Committee and the Canadian Paralympic Committee on the Trials Series initiative.

Fans can visit https://www.swimming.ca/en/ events-results/events/2020- canadian-swimming-trials/ for more information.