The Hungry Swimmer: Protein Banana Pancake Bites

It’s the end of a long week of training and you just finished up Saturday swim practice. You and your teammates are in the locker room… stomachs growling. Everyone is looking for a way to start a much needed recovery weekend. What’s the best way to go about this?… pancakes of course! Who doesn’t love a nice stack of warm, fluffy, savory pancakes?

Calling all banana lovers!

For today’s Hungry Swimmer, we are making pancakes but with a twist! We will replace the average pancake by taking a banana and creating bite-sized pieces for the perfect breakfast bowl.

After endless hours of intense exercise, your muscles become depleted. Because of this, It is important to replenish muscle glycogen stores as soon as possible for efficient recovery. To maximize this replenishment, consuming a meal high in carbohydrates coupled with a protein is ideal. Protein banana pancake bites are the perfect way to refuel after a rigorous practice.

Bananas are packed with nutrients such as carbohydrates and potassium making them an excellent pre or post-practice snack. They are also quick and easy to eat on the go!

Have fun with this recipe! Jazz it up as you wish. Add toppings like maple syrup or honey and/or top with your favorite fruit. If the bites are sweet enough as is, go ahead and dive into some banana goodness! Remember, the darker the banana you use, the sweeter the recipe will turn out.

As they say, breakfast is the most important meal of the day. Why not start off with something scrumptious? So, what are you waiting for? Give it a try!

I promise… you are going to go bananas for this recipe.

Ingredients:

For the batter . . .

1 cup rolled oats

2 ripe bananas (one for the batter and one for the pancake bites)

4 eggs

2 tbsp vanilla protein powder of choice

2 tsp baking powder

Toppings . . .

Maple syrup / honey / date syrup

Fruit of choice

Instructions:

Add all ingredients into a blender and blend until smooth. Heat a skillet with butter over medium-low heat. Slice one banana into bite-size pieces. Place each piece in the batter and coat completely. Using a fork, place the banana bites on the pan one by one. Keep a close eye on them! Cook for about 2-3 minutes or until brown. Then flip and cook the other side for an additional 2 minutes. With more butter on the pan, this will make flipping easier! Place bites in a bowl then put on desired toppings. Enjoy!

Storage:

I recommend eating them immediately while they are fresh. If this is not possible, these bitesize banana dreamboats can be stored in an airtight container in the refrigerator for 2-3 days.

Dietary restrictions?

Gluten free – sub regular oats for gluten free oats.

Vegan – sub eggs for flaxseed eggs or another egg alternative of your choice and sub for a vegan friendly protein powder!

Follow Ruby on Instagram @rubyfaye99 for more tasty ideas!