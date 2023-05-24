The Hungry Swimmer: Chicken Parmesan

Chicken parmesan, also known as chicken parmigiana, is a classic Italian-American dish loved by many for its crispy breaded chicken and rich tomato sauce, topped with melted cheese. While you can find this dish at many restaurants, there’s something special about making it at home. Not only is it a rewarding cooking experience, but you also have control over the quality of ingredients and can customize it to your taste. Today, I am going to share with you a simple and mouth-watering homemade chicken parmesan recipe that will have your family and friends asking for seconds.

Balanced and Nutritious

Chicken parmesan is an excellent option for elite athletes. Chicken is a lean protein source that is packed with nutrients. By baking the chicken instead of frying it, you can create a healthier option while maintaining the delicious flavor. Additionally, the combination of protein, carbohydrates from pasta, and fat from the various cheeses and smooth tomato sauce provides a well-rounded and satisfying meal.

Save Time by Meal Prepping

For athletes trying to balance practice, school, meets, naps, etc… you may not have the most time or energy to cook when you get home. By prepping a batch of chicken parmesan in advance, you can save time during busy weekdays. Instead of spending time cooking from scratch each day, you can simply reheat and have a wholesome dinner ready in minutes. Simply store in an airtight container in the fridge for 3-5 days or freeze and reheat in the oven.

Servings: 3

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients:

3 skinless, boneless chicken breast halves

Salt and pepper to taste

2 large eggs

¾ cup panko bread crumbs (more as needed)

½ cup grated parmesan cheese, divided

2 tablespoons all-purpose flour (more if needed)

¼ cup olive oil for frying

½ cup prepared tomato sauce

⅓ cup fresh mozzarella, cut into small cubes

½ cup grated provolone cheese

1 teaspoon olive oil

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 400°F (200C) and line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Place the flour, beaten eggs, and breadcrumbs in 3 separate shallow bowls. Add the grated parmesan cheese, dried oregano, garlic powder, salt, and pepper to the breadcrumbs. Mix well to combine. Season the chicken breasts with salt and pepper. Dip each chicken breast into the flour, shaking off any excess. Then dip the breasts into the beaten eggs. Finally, coat the chicken breasts thoroughly with the breadcrumb mixture, pressing gently to ensure it adheres well. Place the breaded chicken breasts on the prepared baking sheet and bake for about 20-25 minutes, or until they are golden brown. While the chicken is baking, warm the marinara sauce in a saucepan over medium heat, 10-12 minutes. Once the chicken is cooked, remove from the oven. Spoon a generous amount of marinara sauce over each chicken breast, covering them completely. Sprinkle shredded mozzarella cheese over the sauce. Return the chicken to the oven and bake for an additional 10 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and bubbly. Once the chicken is done, remove from the oven and let it rest for 5 minutes. This will allow the flavors to meld together. Once cooled, serve the chicken parmesan with pasta, any kind you desire!

*Optional- garnish with fresh basil leaves and enjoy!

Making homemade chicken parmesan is easier than you might think, and the results are absolutely delicious. With a crispy and flavorful breading, tender chicken, and a cheesy tomato sauce, this dish makes a perfect post-practice meal. By following this simple recipe, you’ll be able to recreate this Italian-American classic right in your own kitchen. So gather your ingredients, preheat the oven, and get ready to create a homemade chicken parmesan that will have you coming back for more!

