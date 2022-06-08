The Hungry Swimmer: Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast . . . the most important meal of the day. In my opinion, the best meal of the day. Today’s recipe is a traditional egg, bacon, and avocado breakfast sandwich on an English muffin!

This would be great on a bagel, as a wrap, or in between any kind of bread. You can also experiment by adding cheese, switching up the bacon with sausage or turkey bacon, etc. Regardless, this is the perfect balance of protein, carbohydrate, and fat to keep you happy and satisfied for the day.

If you are a swimmer and just finished up morning practice, this would be a great breakfast option. Throw it in your swim bag or a lunch box so it’s ready for when you’re hungry! After practice, I like to pair this with chocolate milk. I find these two things together a very satisfying, sweet and savory, way to start the day.

This recipe takes about 10-15 minutes to make, so a little preparation is needed. To make this process even easier and a bit faster, try cooking the package of bacon at the beginning of the week and storing it in the refrigerator for later use. That way, it is cooked and ready to use when you wish!

Here are the details:

Ingredients:

½ avocado

1 egg

1-2 strips of bacon

1 English muffin

1 tbsp Butter

Salt / pepper

Instructions:

Heat a saute pan on medium heat. Spray non-stick spray and/or drizzle with olive oil or about one tbsp of butter. Slice your English muffin in half and toast the English muffin in the toaster for 3-4 minutes. Once the pan is hot, crack one egg in the pan. I like to make my eggs over-medium, so I use a lid to cover the egg to cook for about 5 minutes. But you can make your eggs however you wish! Once the egg is done cooking, transfer to a plate. Next, grab 1-2 bacon slices and add to the hot pan to cook. Cook according to the packaging. Once the bacon is done, transfer to the same plate as the egg. Slice one avocado in half and scoop one side into a small bowl. Mash the avocado with a fork until it makes a spread like consistency. Once the English muffin is toasted, spread the avocado on one side of the English muffin. Add a dash of salt and pepper! On the other slice, add your egg and bacon. Combine to make a sandwich! Enjoy.

