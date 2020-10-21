The Hungry Swimmer: All About Oatmeal 2.0

If you clicked on this article and immediately thought to yourself, “Oatmeal. Psssssh, what a boring food”, welcome!

Hi, my name is Zoe, aka the “Oatmeal Queen” and I’m here to prove you wrong. Oatmeal isn’t just some mushy, bland substance you force down your throat in the morning. It’s a canvas for culinary art, a sponge for bold flavors and a vehicle for nut butter (one of the main reasons I simply adore this breakfast food!).

So, I challenge you, skeptical internet dweller or fellow foodie, to control yourself from drooling all over your screen and check out these less than boring oatmeal recipes.

Peaches & Cream Coconut Oatmeal

Ingredients

½ cup rolled oats

1 cup almond milk

2 tbsp dairy-free original coconut creamer

2 tbsp chia seeds

Dash of cinnamon

1 tsp vanilla

Topped with frozen peaches, fresh blackberries & creamy almond butter

Melt in your mouth goodness. This is it folks! The fruit selection may be outdated, as peaches and blackberries may no longer be in season, however, this bowl is just as delicious in October as it was in the blistering heat of July.

To start, combine the oats and almond milk in a bowl and microwave for 1:00. Remove, stir and add in the creamer and chia seeds. Microwave for another :45 or until the chia seeds thickens the mixture. After removing the bowl from the microwave, fold in the cinnamon and vanilla. Top with a generous serving of almond butter (my favorite), frozen peaches and fresh blackberries. Enjoy 🙂

Maple Pumpkin Spice Protein Oats

Ingredients

½ cup rolled oats

½ cup almond milk

2 egg whites

1 tbsp chia seeds

⅓ cup pumpkin puree

½ tsp maca powder

1 tsp pumpkin spice

2 tsp maple syrup

Topped with a handful of pumpkin seeds & 2 tbsp cashew butter

Pumpkin season is here baby! What better way to celebrate than cheffing up a voluptuous bowl of maple pumpkin spice protein oats!

To start, combine the oats and almond milk in a bowl and microwave for 1:00. Remove from the microwave and fold in the egg whites. Not only do the egg whites provide some protein, but they add incredible volume to the oats! Microwave for another :45 – :50, remove and stir. Next, stir in the pumpkin puree, pumpkin spice, chia seeds and maca powder. If too thick, add in 1-2 tsp almond milk. Finish off the bowl with a drizzle of maple syrup and top with pumpkin seeds and cashew butter. Enjoy 🙂

Berry Cacao Protein Oats

Ingredients

½ cup rolled oats

1 cup almond milk

2 egg whites

Dash of cinnamon

1 tsp cacao powder

Topped with creamy almond butter, frozen raspberries, fresh blueberries & cacao nibs

This recipe is a staple for me. Nothing beats the berry and cacao combination!

Just as the previous protein oatmeal recipe, you will need to combine the oats and almond milk in a bowl and microwave for 1:00. Then, remove from the microwave and fold in the egg whites. Microwave for another :45 – :50, remove and stir. The egg whites should thicken the oatmeal mixture. Carefully fold in the cinnamon and cacao powder. If the mixture is too thick, stir in 1-2 tsp of almond milk to get rid of the powder clumps. Next, drizzle on some almond butter and top with frozen raspberries, fresh blueberries and a small handful of cacao nibs for an extra crunch. Enjoy 🙂

About Zoe Gregorace

Zoe Gregorace is currently studying Nutrition Policy at the Tufts Friedman School of Nutrition Science and recently graduated from Tufts University, where she earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology and was a proud member of the Tufts Swimming and Diving team (Go Jumbos!). During her 16 year career as a competitive swimmer, she developed a passion for sports nutrition. She enjoys writing on the topic of nutrition, health and wellness and posts her meal creations on her Instagram page @whatzoeeeats. As a former college swimmer, she strives to share recipes and nutrition tips to promote balanced eating and optimize sports performance.