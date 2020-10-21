Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Russian Paralympic Swimmers In COVID-19 Isolation

37 Russian Paralympic swimmers and 19 coaches are now in isolation on the eastern island of Sakhalin after a coach returned a positive COVID-19 test during training camp.

According to the Ministry of Sports of the Sakhalin Region and as reported by Inside the Games, athletes arrived in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk three weeks ago and had been training in the swimming pool at the Aqua City sports complex. They were expected to return to Moscow this week but the team will now be leaving the region nearer the end of the month.

“The female coach of the national team developed symptoms of a cold at the end of last week,” reported the Ministry of Sports of the Sakhalin Region. “Now the test for COVID-19 has shown a positive result.

“The coach was isolated in a separate room at the Vostok training centre, where the Paralympic team lives, and a second test was made.”

At the time of this report, there have been 1.4 million coronavirus cases reported within the nation of Russia, resulting in 24,952 deaths.

The 2020 Russian National Championships are slated to kick off on October 25th.

About Retta Race

Retta Race

After 16 years at a Fortune 1000 financial company, long-time swimmer Retta Race decided to change lanes and pursue her sporting passion. She currently is Coach for the Northern KY Swordfish Masters, a team she started up in December 2013, while also offering private coaching. Retta is also an MBA …

Read More »

