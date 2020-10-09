The Bad Kicker

Kicking is an integral part of swimming as you all well know. We’ve all gone through those kick practices that seem like all you are doing is kicking for your life for the entire time. Or at least I felt like I was kicking for my life.

Because here’s the thing, I was a good swimmer, but I could not kick to save my life. Before I get into just how terrible of a kicker I was, I guess I should preface with the fact that I actually was a pretty decent swimmer. I was a sprinter who specialized in the 50 Free and I made the NCAA D2 National Championships in the 50 Free my senior year of college. (And yes, those National Championships that got canceled halfway through due to a little something called a worldwide pandemic).

At practice, I was the kind of gal that liked to lead the lane. I liked when I could push myself to make the fastest interval on the board, and I liked to race. But oh man, when my coach would write up a kick set on the board, without fail I would have to grab my kickboard and head to the slowest interval lane. Once I got there, I’d have to tell everyone that they probably want to go in front of me. And then the set would begin, and I would begin my attempt not to drown. As much as I hated going to the slowest group or being the last one in the lane, there is absolutely no problem that I had to do that. It was no problem because no matter what lane I was in, I was still going to do my best.

It was a pretty well-known fact throughout my entire swimming career that I was a terrible kicker. One time, in high school, one of my friends said to me, “I can’t believe you can be such a good swimmer, yet such a bad kicker!” I had to agree, it was perplexing and annoying. I wish I had known then about a little study saying kicking may not even matter in freestyle so I would at least have a good comeback 😉. But still, I tried to kick the best I could while praying that the next kick set we would at least get fins.

I did actually get a little better at kicking as I got older, although it was hard to tell since I started off so bad. I was incredibly aware that this was one of my biggest weaknesses (along with breaststroke, but that’s a tale for another time…) so I was going to figure out how to make it work for me. In college, my coach and I started playing around with how many dolphin kicks I would take off the wall in a race. Since I was a sprinter, every tiny fraction of a second was important. We knew I wasn’t going to be able to beat the other girls under water, but I could beat them when I was swimming, so I started taking less kicks off the wall.

In practice I couldn’t get away with just swimming a kick set, so I’d still have to do my shuffle to the end of the lane when the time came for a kick set. One year, we got a set of the drag sox to use at practice. Have you ever seen someone kick a 25 with what equates to half a mesh bag attached to each foot? Ok now imagine that, but picture the person kicking is me, and suddenly one 25 can take approximately 8 years to complete. I can’t lie, thinking back to it, it must have been a pretty hilarious sight to see.

I learned that you definitely do not have to be the best at everything to still work to be the best you can be. Instead of deciding that I would always be a terrible kicker and being ok with that, I let kicking be something that I could always get better at. Whatever your weakness is, keep chipping away at it and know that it’s ok to laugh at yourself when you just aren’t the best. To paraphrase our favorite blue fish… Just Keep Kicking 😉