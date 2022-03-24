Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Texas’s Caspar Corbeau Splits 22.55 50 Breast On Medley Relay, 2nd Fastest Ever

by Yanyan Li 1

March 23rd, 2022 College, National, News

2022 NCAA DIVISION I MEN’S SWIMMING AND DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 200 YARD MEDLEY RELAY

  • NCAA: 1:21.54 – 3/24/2017 Texas (J Shebat, W Licon, J Schooling, B Ringgold)
  • Meet: 1:21.54 – 3/24/2017 Texas (J Shebat, W Licon, J Schooling, B Ringgold)
  • American: 1:21.88 – 3/23/2018 California (D Carr, C Hoppe, J Lynch, R Hoffer)
  • S. Open: 1:21.54 3/24/2017 Texas (J Shebat, W Licon, J Schooling, B Ringgold)
  • Pool: 1:21.84 2/17/2022 Louisville (M Whyte, E Somov, D Lowe, A Elaraby)

In the 200 medley relay, Texas’s Caspar Corbeau split the second-fastest 50 breast in history en route to the Longhorns’ second-place finish. The only man faster in breaststroke on this relay is Minnesota’s Max McHugh, who has been 22.40 before. However, McHugh’s split is not officially in the USA Swimming database, so Corbeau’s split from today would appear as the fastest-ever on their website.

With this split, Corbeau overtakes Carsten Vissering‘s 2018 mark of 22.58 as the second-fastest ever. Cal’s Liam Bell split a 22.72 in this relay as well, making him the seventh-fastest performer of all time.

Men’s 50 Breast: Top Performers Of All Time

  1. Max McHugh, Minnesota- 22.40 (2021)
  2. Caspar Corbeau, Texas- 22.55 (2022)
  3. Derek Maas, Alabama – 22.63 (2022)
  4. Chuck Katis, Cal -22.64 (2015)
  5. Trent Pellini, USC – 22.67 (2022)
  6. Peter Stevens, Tennessee- 22.69 (2016)
  7. Liam Bell, Cal – 22.72 (2022)

Overall, there were five men in the field under 23 seconds on breaststroke. They were Corbeau, Bell, Alabama’s Derek Maas (22.80), USC’s Trent Pellini (22.69), and Virginia Tech’s Carles Coll Marti (22.98). Maas and Pellini both made their way into the all-time top five during their respective conference meets, but were slightly off their best times today at NCAAs. Although McHugh is swimming at this year’s meet, he did not swim in this relay, as Minnesota failed to qualify for the meet and their “A” cut 200 medley relay was DQed at Big Tens.

