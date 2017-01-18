Texas Women Vault to CSCAA #1 After Upset of Georgia

The Texas women have vaulted to the #1 spot in the latest CSCAA NCAA Division I Women’s Power Rankings after ending Georgia’s 22-year home dual meet winning streak.

They supplanted former #1 Stanford from the last poll, done at the conclusion of the mid-season invites.

With not every team having raced since early December, there wasn’t a ton of movement in either the men’s or women’s polls, including the men’s top 4 remaining unchanged. After this weekend, there should b e more movement.

Polls’ Biggest Risers:

Auburn Men +6 (Lost to #2 Texas 164-136)

Arizona State Men +5 (No Swimming Meet)

USC Women +4 (Def. Wisconsin 137-120, Utah 138-106)

Polls’ Biggest Droppers:

LSU Men -10 (Lost to Alabama 138-161)

Missouri Men -9 (Lost to Louisville 224-147)

Arizona Men -7 (No Meet)

Arizona Women -7 (Def. New Mexico State 193-104, Oregon State 213-77, Northern Arizona 178-118)

New Teams in the Polls:

Minnesota Men at #16 (Def. Hawaii 215-82, D2 Drury 227-39)

Tennessee Men at #20 (Def. South Carolina 189-111)

Virginia Tech Men at #24 (Lost to Virginia 154-199)

Virginia Tech Women at #23 (Lost to Virginia 123-225)

Yale Women at #23 (Def. Cornell, SoConn St., FIU, Calvin College, Penn, Dartmouth, Penn State, Rutgers)

Note: The below press release is courtesy the CSCAA. SwimSwam is not a voting party in the polls, and are a subjective, in-the-moment ranking. They should not be confused with either our Swimulator rankings (an objective in-the-moment ranking) nor our Power Rankings (a subjective, project-ive ranking).

January 18, 2017 – Following a dominating 171-124 win over then-number two Georgia, the University of Texas women’s swimming and diving team has been voted number one in the latest CSCAA TYR Top 25 Swimming and Diving Poll. It is the first number-one ranking for the Longhorns in Head Coach Carol Capitani’s tenure and drops Stanford University to second and Georgia to third. Virginia rounded out the top four.

On the men’s side, the University of California remained the top-ranked team ahead of the defending NCAA champion Longhorns. NC State remained third while USC moved ahead of Indiana into fourth.

“This is a very special team, and I couldn’t be more proud of this group of young women,” Capitani said after Saturday’s win. “I spent a long time at Georgia, and it has shaped the way I think and coach. I am very grateful for the people who have been a part of this journey. This team has some big goals, and this win is another step toward where we want to be.”

The loss snapped the Lady Bulldogs’ winning streak at Gabrielsen Natatorium at 103 straight, an NCAA record which began in 1995.

The next poll will be released February 1st.