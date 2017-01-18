Swim Across America Grants $4.5 Million & Announces 2017 Schedule

Swim Across America has granted $4,571,922 in 2016 to fund clinical trials and cancer research at 18 institutions. This equals 71% of SAAs total 2016 revenue. An SAA grant is typically a seed grant that allows the beneficiary to conduct clinical trials or early stage research. Since the mid-90s, SAA has granted $65 million to find new treatments and cures to cancer and its beneficiaries have reported securing more than $200 million in new funding they might not otherwise have received.

SAA hosts open water and pool swims. Participants are asked to meet fundraising minimums with the proceeds donated to fund clinical trials and research. More than 100 Olympians including 2016 Olympians Nathan Adrian and Missy Franklin have donated their time to participate in an SAA swim.

The 2017 SAA schedule includes swims in Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Greenwich, Long Island, Nantucket, Rhode Island, San Francisco, Seattle and St. Louis.

