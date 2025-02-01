Texas Sweeps Texas A&M, Texas Men Finish Season Undefeated

Texas vs Texas A&M

Austin, Texas

January 31, 2025

SCY (25 Yards)

Full Meet Results

Team Scores: Women: #2 Texas 197 — #19 Texas A&M 102 Men: #1 Texas 218.5 — #17 Texas A&M 80.5



Texas swept rival Texas A&M for their last dual meet of the season. This win allowed the men to finish 8-0 for the season, completely undefeated. The Texas women finished at 7-1.

Women’s Recap:

The Texas women won most of the events, dropping only four individuals to the Aggies.

Most of the Texas women won just one event, with the exception of grad student Emma Sticklen.

Sticklen was the only swimmer to win two individual events on the women’s side. She started the day with a victory in the 100 back, swimming 52.04 in the event, two seconds off her season best of 50.85.

She also won the 100 free later in the meet, finishing in 48.03, four tenths over the 47.67 she went at the Texas Hall of Fame Invite.

While Sticklen was the only woman to win two individual events, there were quite a few that earned two podium finishes. Freshman Lillian Nesty won the first individual event of the day in the 1000 freestyle, swimming 9:35.01 for her first time competing in the event this season. She went on to finish 3rd in the 100 fly at 52.62, just under two tenths away from her season best 52.44.

Channing Hanley, a senior, won the 100 breaststroke. She stopped the clock in 1:00.66, a drop from her previous season best of 1:00.72. She also finished 3rd in the 200 breast, coming in at 2:14.06.

The 50 freestyle went to sophomore Alexa Fulton in 22.25, a tenth drop from her season best 22.36. Fulton snagged 3rd in the 100 freestyle, behind Sticklen, coming in at 48.66.

Senior Abby Arens won the 200 IM in 1:57.42, two seconds off the 1:55.08 she went at the Hall of Fame Invite. She also earned a 2nd place finish in the 50 free at 22.42.

The other swimming individual event winner for Texas was senior Olivia Bray, who won the 200 fly in 1:52.68. She also contributed to Texas’ 400 medley relay win, swimming the backstroke leg.

Texas won both relays, starting with the 400 medley, where the team of Olivia Bray (51.56), Piper Enge (59.39), Abby Arens (50.99), and Ava Longi (47.82) went 3:29.79 to come in three seconds ahead of the A&M ‘A’ relay.

They also picked up the win in the 200 medley relay, swimming 1:27.86 courtesy of Sienna Schellenger (22.41), Grace Cooper (21.67), Emma Sticklen (21.51), and Campbell Chase (22.27).

Finally, Texas swept the diving events with senior Hailey Hernandez taking the 1-Meter in 333.08 and Alejandra Estudillo winning the 3-Meter in her Texas debut, scoring 334.80.

The Texas A&M women won a few individual events, starting with Chloe Stepanek in the 200 freestyle. Stepanek came in at 1:43.98, which was a new season best for her.

The rest of the Aggies wins came later in the meet. They won the 200 backstroke with Aviv Barzelay finishing in 1:54.88, over two seconds ahead of the rest of the field.

Hannah O’Leary touched first in the 200 breaststroke at 2:12.67, and Olivia Theall won the 100 fly in 51.88.

Men’s Recap:

The Texas men had an even more dominant performance than the women, losing just one swimming event.

The Longhorns started the day with a win in the 400 medley relay. Will Modglin (45.20), Nate Germonprez (51.01), Hubert Kos (44.47), and Chris Guiliano (41.52) went 3:02.20, five seconds ahead of the Texas A&M ‘A’.

They also won the 200 freestyle relay with Chris Guiliano (19.15), Kyle Peck (19.17), Will Modglin (19.05), and Luke Hobson (19.00) swimming 1:16.37.

David Johnston swept the distance freestyle events, winning the 1000 in 8:40.74. This was just over a second slower than his season best 8:39.25. He also won the 500 freestyle in 4:14.21, which was also off his season best in the event.

Hubert Kos won three individual events, starting with the men’s 100 backstroke, where he went 44.87, a little over two tenths off his best. He went on to win the last two individual swimming events, touching 1st in the 100 fly at 45.34 and in the 200 IM at 1:41.97. He has been faster this season in both.

Will Scholtz was the final multi-event winner, sweeping the men’s breaststroke events. He took the 100 in 52.46 and the 200 in 1:52.69. Both of these times were about a second off his season best.

The other men’s swimming event winners for the Longhorns were Luke Hobson (200 free, 1:32.18), Ryan Branon (200 fly, 1:42.46), Chris Guiliano (100 free, 41.97), and Rex Maurer (200 backstroke, 1:40.79).

Texas also won the 1-Meter Diving event with Junior Nicholas Harris scoring 379.35.

Texas A&M won one swimming event and one diving event on the men’s side. Ben Scholl took the men’s 50 freestyle in 19.17, a little over a tenth faster than his lifetime and season best of 19.30 from the Art Adamson Invitational.

The 3-Meter diving event went to Allen Bottego for the Aggies at 405.98.

This was the last meet of the regular season for both teams. They will meet again at the SEC championships beginning February 17th.