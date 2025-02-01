Sienna Angove Posts 4:09.68 400 IM As Ohio State Defeats Pitt On Both Sides

Pitt vs Ohio State

February 1, 2025

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

SCY (25 yards)

Results PDF

The Ohio State Buckeyes traveled to Pitt and earned the win on both sides. The men earned the win 181-114 while the Ohio State women won 161.5-131.5.

Women’s Recap

Sienna Angove sits at #18 in the NCAA this season with her 200 free from midseason and swam a 1:45.25 today to earn the win. She also touched first in the 400 IM, swimming a 4:09.68, a swim that was faster than the NCAA cutline of a 4:10.74 last year while it took a 4:08.14 in the event to make the NCAA ‘B’ final.

Going two for two on the day was Ohio State’s Lucy Malys. Malys first won the 200 fly in a 1:57.49 to win by over a second. She went on to win the 500 free as well, touching in a 4:42.61. Her 200 fly was 0.07 off her lifetime best while her 500 free was a season best for the junior.

Paige Hall of Ohio State earned a win in the 100 backstroke swimming a 52.88. That was just off her lifetime best o fa 52.86 that she swam in November at midseason. The NCAA cutline was a 52.28 in the event last year.

Leading the way for the Pitt women was graduate student Sophie Yendell. Yendell earned two individual wins on the day as she won the 50 free in a 21.92 and the 100 fly in a 51.74. Yendell sits at t-#16 in the NCAA this season with a 21.88 50 free. Her 100 fly time was a season best, moving her up to sit at #19 in the NCAA this season.

Also earning a win for Pitt was freshman Kimmy Shannon as she touched in a 1:56.13 in the 200 backstroke. She swam a 1:54.61 in the event at midseason, a lifetime best. Shannon went on to earn another win as she won the 400 IM in a 4:13.42, about three seconds off her time from midseason.

Men’s Recap

Leading the way for the Ohio State men was Tristan Jankovics. The junior swept the breaststroke events, touching in a 53.17 in the 100 and a 1:55.59 in the 200. Primarily an IMer, Jankovics has typically had the 200 back as his “third” individual event but has leaned into breaststroke a bit more this season, swimming the 200 at midseason as well when he swam a lifetime best 1:54.46.

Cornelius Jahn had a big day for the Buckeyes as well. Jahn won the 200 back in a 1:40.99, just off his personal best of a 1:40.66 that he swam at midseason. Jahn also battled it out with teammate Jordi Vilchez in the 200 free. Vilchez earned the win in a 1:34.20 while Jahn swam a 1:34.70.

Charlie Clark led the way for a 1-2-3 finish in the 1000 free. The grad student earned the win in a 8:58.07 while Mason Edmund swam a 9:02.77 for 2nd and Sam Campbell touched 3rd in a 9:04.47.

Earning a win for the Pitt men was Krzysztof Radziszewski as he touched first in the 100 back in a 47.63. The senior has a lifetime best of a 45.49 from 2023 ACCs.

Also earning a win for Pitt was Julian Koch. The freshman won the 100 free in a 43.23, out-touching Daniel Baltes of Ohio State who swam a 43.40. Koch swam a 42.61 at midseason.