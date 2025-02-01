Washington State Sets Six Pool Records Against Idaho

Washington State vs Idaho

January 31, 2025

Pullman, WA

SCY (25 Yards)

Full Meet Results

Team Scores: Washington State 205 — Idaho 57



Washington State broke six pool records at their meet with Idaho, improving their dual meet record to 7-0 for the first time in program history.

In their pursuit of victory, the WSU women won all but one individual event, including both relays. They started their day with a pool record in the 400 medley relay, going 3:37.00 to win the event by almost six seconds over the WSU ‘B’ time of 3:42.90. The Idaho ‘A’ came in at 3:47.54. The splits were not available for this event.

They also won the 200 freestyle relay, setting two pool records. The first came from leadoff leg Darcy Revitt, who went 22.55 on the first 50, breaking the 50 freestyle pool record of 22.59. The rest of the relay held on well with Emma Wright (22.64), Dori Hathazi (23.28), Addy Lewis (22.94).

This was not Darcy Revitt’s only pool record of the day, she also set the record in the 100 free, swimming 49.26 to break the previous pool record of 49.42. She also won the individual 50 freestyle, swimming 22.91 in the event.

Emily Lundgren was responsible for the other two pool records, also breaking a Washington State school record in the process. She started with a win in the 100 breast, swimming 59.45 to break the pool record of 1:00.14, and the former school record of 59.45. She went on to also break the 200 IM pool record, swimming 2:00.70 in the event, breaking the record of 2:01.34.

Lundgren also won the 200 breaststroke, swimming 2:09.60 in the event.

Dori Hathazi and Hannah Huarte were the other dual event winners for Washington State. Huarte won the distance freestyle events, swimming the 1000 in 10:05.44, and 4:57.33 in the 500. Hathazi swept the butterfly events. She went 1:56.69 in the 200 fly, and swam 54.72 in the 100.

Anna Rauchholz (100 back, 54.31) and Angela Di Palo (200 free, 1:50.05) were the other event winners for Washington State.

Idaho won just one individual event. Sophomore Ginger Kiefer took home the top spot in the 200 backstroke, stopping the clock in 1:58.84.

Both teams race again today. Idaho has one more meet after this on February 8th vs UTRGV before they will attend the Western Athletic Conference Championships starting on February 26th.

After today, Washington State’s next meet will be the Mountain West Conference Championships starting February 19th.