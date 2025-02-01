David Bao Blasts Fastest Time in the Nation at TAC Polar Plunge

2025 TAC Titans Polar Plunge Meet

Cary, NC

January 16-20, 2025

SCY (25 Yards)

Full Meet Results available on Meet Mobile: “2025 TAC TITANS Polar Plunge”

TAC hosted their annual TAC Polar Plunge in January, and, while the meet wasn’t quite as fast as it has been in previous years, there were still some fast swims. The fastest swims came out of TAC Titans 10-year-old David Bao, who set a nation-leading time in the 100 IM, and swam his way onto three other top 10 lists.

Bao had a blistering meet, swimming eight personal best times in nine individual events. His biggest swim of the meet was his 100 IM, where he went 1:06.12, coming in two tenths ahead of previous 10&Under leader Luca Ferrera. This was over a second and a half faster than his previous best time of 1:07.76 from the beginning of December.

He also earned top spots in the 50 backstroke, where his 30.42 was good enough to move him into 8th place. This time was a little over two tenths faster than the 30.67 he went in December.

His 100 back was 1:05.60, a drop from his 1:06.28. This time jumped him into 9th place in the Nation.

Bao’s largest drop of the meet came in the 200 IM, where he went 2:22.81, dropping from his previous best of 2:26.51 from less than a month prior, moving to 6th in the 10&Under age group.

He also saw new personal best times in the 200 back (2:18.79), the 50 fly (29.98), 100 fly (1:07.72), and 50 breast (36.46).

Other Notable Swims: