David Bao Blasts Fastest Time in the Nation at TAC Polar Plunge

2025 TAC Titans Polar Plunge Meet
- Cary, NC
- January 16-20, 2025
- SCY (25 Yards)
TAC hosted their annual TAC Polar Plunge in January, and, while the meet wasn’t quite as fast as it has been in previous years, there were still some fast swims. The fastest swims came out of TAC Titans 10-year-old David Bao, who set a nation-leading time in the 100 IM, and swam his way onto three other top 10 lists.
Bao had a blistering meet, swimming eight personal best times in nine individual events. His biggest swim of the meet was his 100 IM, where he went 1:06.12, coming in two tenths ahead of previous 10&Under leader Luca Ferrera. This was over a second and a half faster than his previous best time of 1:07.76 from the beginning of December.
He also earned top spots in the 50 backstroke, where his 30.42 was good enough to move him into 8th place. This time was a little over two tenths faster than the 30.67 he went in December.
His 100 back was 1:05.60, a drop from his 1:06.28. This time jumped him into 9th place in the Nation.
Bao’s largest drop of the meet came in the 200 IM, where he went 2:22.81, dropping from his previous best of 2:26.51 from less than a month prior, moving to 6th in the 10&Under age group.
He also saw new personal best times in the 200 back (2:18.79), the 50 fly (29.98), 100 fly (1:07.72), and 50 breast (36.46).
Other Notable Swims:
- Caden Martin, TAC- 16-year-old Caden Martin went 22.50 in the girl’s 50 freestyle for the event win, and to jump into 7th in the 15-16 girls rankings in the nation. She also went 49.41 to move into 6th in the 100 free.
- Carolin He, TAC- He, a 15-year-old from TAC, went two best times in the breaststroke events, picking up the Winter Juniors cut in the 100 at 1:02.57. She also dropped about half-a-second in the 200 breast, swimming 2:15.02 to earn the Summer Juniors time in the event.