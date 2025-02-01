Ronald Hehn, Coach From 2018 “Weight Belt” Incident, Arrested on Allegations of Sexual Contact with a Minor

A Fargo, North Dakota swim coach who made headlines in 2018 for his questionable coaching tactics has been arrested on allegations of sexual contact with a minor.

Hehn was booked into Cass County Jail in North Dakota on Thursday on a charge of gross sexual imposition with a victim under 15 years of age.

Hehn was fired as the head swim coach of the West Fargo High School girls’ swim team in 2018 after posting a video of a swimmer wearing a weighted belt in the water and appearing to struggled, which was considered unsafe.

Now Hehn, 38, has been charged with a much more serious crime. The U.S. Center for SafeSport does not yet list Hehn in its database of suspended coaches. In 2018, USA Swimming told SwimSwam that Hehn was not a member.

A 2008 and 2012 Olympic Trials qualifier, Anderson swam collegiately at Indiana University. He finished 30th in the 200 breaststroke and 31st in the 100 breaststroke at the 2008 NCAA Championships, 54th in the 100 breast at the 2008 Olympic Trials, and 139th in the 100 breast at the 2012 Olympic Trials.

Hehn posted a video on his social media account on deck, in the competition pool, and in the VIP section at the 2024 U.S. Olympic Trials. USA Swimming has not responded to a SwimSwam email asking whether or not he was credentialed to attend the meet or how he got access to athlete portions of the venue.