Texas Recruit Emma Sticklen Swims 1:02.3 100 FL at Katy Aquatics LCM Time Trial

2020 Back to Swim Time Trial

August 2nd

Hosted by Katy Aquatics

Katy, TX

LCM (Long Course Meters)

Results – MeetMobile, search “2020 Back to Swim Time Trial”

Katy Aquatics in Texas is hosting an LCM time trial for their senior squads today. 17-year-old Andres Saa swam a lifetime best in the 100 fly, breaking 1:00 for the first time with a 59.58. Saa entered today with a personal best of 1:00.33, which he had swum back in June of 2019. He nearly made it 2-for-2 on the day, swimming a 2:17.63 in the 200 IM, which comes in just off his lifetime best of 2:16.68. 16-year-old teammate Brandon Guo also swam a lifetime best in the 100 fly, where he raced to a 1:01.42 finish. The swim knocked a whopping 1.75 seconds off Guo’s personal best, which was also from June 2019. Guo then swam the 50 free, where he posted yet another lifetime best. He swam a 25.36, undercutting his previous best of 25.42.

Another 16-year-old, Nick Schmid, also swam 2 lifetime bests today. Schmid first swam a 2:15.16 in the 200 IM, cutting 1.39 seconds off his personal best. He then turned around and swam a 1:00.28, dropping 1,08 seconds and nearly breaking the 1:00 barrier.

Rising Texas A&M sophomore William Coakley swam a 54.23 in the 100 free, coming in about 1.4 seconds off his personal best of 52.82, which he swam last August. It appears Coakley wanted to take a second stab at the 100 free, swimming a blistering 54.65 on the first 100 of the 200 free later in the meet. He came home with a 1:34 on the second 100 of the race, indicating he was going for a split time at the 100. Coakley is mostly a middle-distance freestyler, holding personal bests of 1:38.27 and 4:23.70 in 200 and 500 free respectively.

Indiana recruit Mac Boyle looks to be working his way back into the swing of things, clocking a 1:01.96 100 back. Boyle has a personal best of 57.82 from last Summer. He then swam the 100 fly, where he touched in 1:03.25, roughly the same margin off his 59.43 personal best. His swims today were more or less in line with his non-championship meet swims from last Summer in those events.

Texas recruit Emma Sticklen opted to swim both fly events. Sticklen clocked a quick 1:02.39 in the 100 fly, coming in not far off her lifetime best of 1:00.59. Sticklen then swam the 200 fly, where she touched in 2:20.85, which is roughly 7 seconds off her personal best.

Cal recruit Tyler Kopp swam a lifetime best 54.16 in the 100 free. The time was 1.32 seconds faster than his previous best of 55.48, which he had just swum back in January. Kopp also swam well in the 200 IM, where he posted a 2:11.35, not too far off his personal best of 2:08.49.

Reese Voelkel was another 100 fly best time for Katy, swimming a 59.07 to break the 1:00 mark for the first time. Voelkel also swam the 200 back, where he touched in 2:13.60, a little off his 2:09.67 personal best. 16-year-old Logan Arnold dropped .01 seconds in the 100 fly as well, swimming a 1:03.03.