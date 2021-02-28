Texas Men Remain Only-Ever Team To Win Big 12s With 25th Straight Victory

2021 BIG 12 SWIMMING & DIVING CHAMPIONSHIPS

Swimming: Wednesday, February 24 – Saturday, February 27, 2021

Diving: Monday, March 1 – Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Lee & Joe Jamail Texas Swimming Center – Austin, TX (Central Time Zone)

Defending Champion: Texas men (24x) & Texas women (8x) (results)

The Texas men continued their Big 12 streak this year by earning their 25th straight title at conference championships. That allowed them to retain the distinction of being the only team to have ever won the team title at the meet since Big 12 swimming was introduced in 1997.

Texas scored a total of 951 points over the course of the meet while TCU came in second place with 681 points. West Virginia was third of three teams, scoring 661 points.

Final Team Scores:

Texas – 951 TCU – 681 West Virginia – 661

The Texas men were lead freshman Carson Foster and senior Alvin Jiang who both performed a clean sweep of their events, delivering three individual and three relay wins for the longhorns. Foster won the 200/400 IM double on days 1 and 2 and then went on to win the 200 butterfly tonight. Jiang on the other hand picked up his wins in the 100 butterfly, 100 backstroke, and the 200 butterfly.

Right behind Foster and Jiang, the sprint freestyler Daniel Krueger 56 points for the longhorns. Krueger was close to pulling off a sweep of the sprint freestyle events, winning both the 50 and 100 but fell short in the 200, winding up third.

Breakdown of Texas men’s scoring:

With only one week left of conference meets and likely a handful of last chance meets, we’ll find out soon how many of the Texas men have earned an invite to NCAAs.

While neither TCU nor West Virginia were in contention for the team title, they had a solid fight for second place. In the end, TCU out-scored West Virginia by only 20 points.

TCU’s top scorers this week were Vitats Silins with 46 and Noah Cumby and Kade Knoch who scored 39 points each.

Silins won two silver medals over the weekend, coming second to Texas’ Caspar Corbeau in both the 100 and 200 breaststrokes. Silins also swam the 200 IM over the weekend but didn’t hit the podium, finishing in 7th.

Cumby’s first individual event was the 50 free in which he placed 7th in a 20.20. He went on to earn 5th in the 200 freestyle and then 6th in the 100 freestyle. Cumby lowered the TCU school records in both the 100 and 200, bringing them down to a 43.44 and 1:35.74, respectively.

Knoch on the other hand picked up a bronze medal in the 200 back, earning 3rd with a 1:46.81. He also picked up 5th in the 100 backstroke and won the B final of the 200 fly for ninth place.

Three swimmers for West Virginia cracked 40 points at the meet; David Dixon with 44, Ryan van Wyk with 41, and Brendan Williams with 40.

Dixon had to 5th place finishes in the 200 IM and the 100 fly but managed to pick up a bronze medal in the 200 fly on the final day with a 1:42.75.

Van Wyk’s highest finish was in the 50 freestyle where he was just outside the podium, finishing fourth. In the 100 free van Wyk was 5th and in the 100 back, he finished 7th. Williams also had a fourth-place finish in the 1650 freestyle and was 5th in the 500 and 8th in the 200 free.