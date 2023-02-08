Texas’ Luke Hobson, Abby Pfeifer Headline Big 12 Swim & Dive Weekly Awards

Courtesy: Big 12 Sports

Iowa State’s Joscelyn Buss (diver) and Texas’ Luke Hobson (swimmer), Abby Pfeifer (swimmer), Nick Harris (diver), Spencer Aurnou-Rhees (newcomer) and Lindsey Hosch (newcomer) earned the Big 12’s swimming and diving awards for the 13th week of the season.



Hobson competed in two events against SMU and picked up two top-place finishes. The sophomore from Reno, Nevada established personal bests in both the 100 free (42.58) and 100 fly (47.74). His 100 free time was the 26th fastest in the NCAA this season and qualified for the B-standard. This is his fourth career Big 12 award and first of this season after winning Newcomer of the Week three times in the 2021-22 season.

Pfeifer recorded a standout performance in the 1650 free at the Sterkel Classic to earn her first career Big 12 honor. She touched the wall in a personal-best time of 16:07.14, to clock the eighth-fastest swim in the nation this year. The sophomore from Austin, Texas topped her previous personal-best by over 30 seconds and finished over 30 seconds earlier than the runner-up. Her time moved her into Texas’ All-Time Top 10 in the event in program history. Pfeifer also finished second in the 200 fly against SMU with a time of 2:03.59.

Harris swept the springboards against SMU as he won both the 1-meter and 3-meter. He defeated the runner-up and his teammate, Noah Duperre, by 1.97 points in the 3-meter with a score of 402.30. He completed the sweep with 379.80 points in the 1-meter, 17.7 points ahead of second place. This is the fourth award for the freshman this season.

Buss posted two zone cuts in the Cyclones’ meet against Kansas to bring her total to eight on the season. She scored 292.20 for first place in the 1-meter, 0.10 points off her career-high, and a career-best 315.15 in the 3-meter. Her score in the 3-meter boosted her to the No. 5 highest scorer in Iowa State program history.

Aurnou-Rhees earned back-to-back Newcomer of the Week awards as he tallied a win and two top-four results against SMU. His meet against the Mustangs was highlighted with a win in the 200 free, finishing with a B-standard time and personal best of 1:36.13. The freshman ended his day with a fourth-place finish in the 200 IM (1.46.97).

Hosch received her first career weekly Big 12 honor after she finished the weekend with three top-two results. She opened with a win in the 100 breast against SMU (1:03.18) before recording a season-best 1:01.97 in the same event at the Sterkel Classic for second-place. She finished with a second-place finish in the 200 medley relay with the Texas B squad (1:40.20; 24.58 fly split).

