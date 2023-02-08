Europe, USOPC React to IOC’s Russia Plan; Belarus Anti-War Athletes Want Reinstatement

As Russia and Belarus explore a sporting move to another continent (most strongly Asia, but more recently with invites to Africa), their old sporting continent Europe is ramping up conversations about future participation of the countries after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

A number of recent developments on that front, including the mayor of the host city rejecting the countries’ participation.

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo told France2 television that she has changed her position in favor of no Russian participation in the Games that her city will host.

(Translated by TSX Report):

“As long as there is this war, this Russian aggression on Ukraine, it is not conceivable to parade as if nothing had happened, to have a delegation that comes to Paris, while the bombs continue to rain on Ukraine,” Hidalgo said. “In fact, [a neutral status] does not really exist, because there are sometimes athletes who are dissidents. They march and compete under the refugee banner. The neutral banner was a [Russian] doping issue and that was the choice they [the International Olympic Committee] made. I am not in favor of this [neutral] option. I would find it totally indecent.

“In any case, we are not going to parade a country that is attacking another one and pretend that it does not exist. So I am not in favor of there being a Russian delegation to the Paris Olympics, especially if the war is still going on, which I do not want.”

Hidalgo, admitting that it is ultimately an IOC decision, had previously said that she supported all athletes having the opportunity to participate, albeit under some neutral designation.

While she is not the final decision-maker on the matter, she did say that she would voice her opinion on the matter. She also said that there was “a little time” before the decision had to be made, which supports the hypothesis proposed on the SwimSwam Breakdown this week that the IOC was moving forward in a way to delay its decision as long as possible.

The Czech Republic wholesale rejected Russian participation in the Paris Olympics; while the international cycling union adapted the IOC’s view in total. World Aquatics, the governing body for aquatic sport globally, has not reacted, simply repeating the same statement that there “is no update” on Russian or Belarusian participation.

Russia itself has also rejected the plan, albeit for opposing reasons to many of their European counterparts.

European Countries to Meet on the Matter of Russian Re-Entry Proposals

Meanwhile, European countries are planning a meeting on Friday to discuss the IOC’s re-entry proposal, which would allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete under neutral flags and symbols, much as Russia did at the TOkyo 2020 Olympics (albeit for different reasons).

The Nordic Olympic Committees issued a statement on Tuesday saying that “now is not the right time” to consider allowing Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete. That statement, among other impacts, clarifies an apparent conflict between the Norwegian Olympic Committee and its member of the IOC Athletes’ Commission Astrid Uhrenholdt Jacobsen

Last week, a statement from the prime ministers of three Baltic nations, Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania, suggested that they might boycott the Olympics if Russian athletes are allowed to participate.

Those three countries all share a border with Russia.

While Russian athletes have continued to be excused by many around the world for not speaking out against the war, especially their athletic peers, a number of Belarusian athletes have done so. Specifically, the Belarusian Sports Solidarity Foundation (BSSF) has supported the IOC’s proposal to allow anti-war athletes back into the Olympic sphere, but have asked for more specific actions.

That includes requiring them to sign the Anti-War declaration, which more than “50 titled athletes” have done.

The BSSF is asking that “free” Belarusian athletes, who have spoken out against the war, be allowed re-entry into global sporting competitions.

Belarus has previously acted against athletes that have spoken out, including arresting an international sport arbitrator last year and sentencing Olympic medal winning swimmer Aliaksandra Herasimenia to 12 years in prison, in absentia, in December.

USOPC in a Holding Pattern

The USOPC, meanwhile, has pushed-off its public reaction of the IOC’s plan. They acknowledged both athletes’ desire to “compete against the world’s best,” but also the desire to compete in safe and fair conditions. Sykes says in his letter that “And there is very real concern, even skepticism, about whether that condition (safe and fair) can be met.

USOPC Committee Chair Gene Sykes sent a letter regarding the USOPC’s position on the IOC’s proposal for re-entry of Russian and Belarusian athletes.

The full text is below. I hope this note finds you well. And, while January seems to have flown by, it’s never too late to wish you a happy and healthy New Year. I felt it necessary to share with you the attached report that was issued today by the IOC Executive Board, and which outlines a summary from several consultation meetings they held last week and provides a statement of solidarity with Ukraine, reaffirms sanctions against Russia and Belarus, and confirms the status of athletes from these countries. Sarah Hirshland and I both participated in these sessions to voice our position as the USOPC, and I would like to share that thinking with you. We made it clear that our position has not changed. We remain committed to the principles of Olympism that are reflected through the strength of the sanctions that were put in place by the IOC nearly a year ago. We support these sanctions and believe they should continue to be upheld. We applauded the support that so many in our community – specifically our NGBs – offered to the Ukrainian Olympic Committee and their athletes. It has been an honor to host athletes and officials at our training centers in the United States, and alongside Team USA athletes, throughout this past year and we are prepared to do more to help them as they prepare for international competition. We are committed to doing our part to ensure that sport can survive and thrive in Ukraine well into the future. After listening to many athletes and constituents from around the United States, we recognize a real desire to compete against all the world’s best athletes – but only if that can happen in a way that ensures safe and fair play. And there is very real concern, even skepticism, about whether that condition can be met. As such, we encouraged the IOC to continue exploring a process that would preserve the existing sanctions, ensuring only neutral athletes who are clean are welcome to compete. This process will require careful management and will demand extra efforts to earn the confidence and trust of our community. If these conditions of neutrality and safe, clean, and fair competition can be met, we believe the spirit of the Olympic and Paralympic Games can prevail. This will continue to be our guiding focus. I understand that media coverage stemming from these discussions has been confusing, and transparently – that’s because it is. This is an incredibly complex situation that is constantly evolving, and I encourage you to please reach to me or Sarah with any questions, concerns, or suggestions as we continue to navigate this together.

Russia‘s War in Ukraine Updates

As European nations commit more and more-advanced technology to Ukraine, including new modern-class tanks, deaths of soldiers and civilians continue to grow.

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has a verified total of 7,155 civilian deaths during Russia‘s invasion of Ukraine, with a further 11,662 people injured.

The number of military deaths is estimated to be tens-of-thousands more, including a recent 24-hour span where a record 1,030 Russian soldiers were killed on the battlefield.