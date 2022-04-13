Texas’ Jake Foster Earns Big 12 Scholar-Athlete of the Year Honor

Courtesy: Texas Athletics

IRVING, Texas – Texas Swimming and Diving junior Jake Foster was selected as the Big 12 Conference Men’s Swimming and Diving Scholar-Athlete of the Year, the league office announced on Tuesday. Foster was chosen as the award winner for the sport of Men’s Swimming and Diving based on the votes of each sport’s respective head coaches.

A biology major with a 4.00 grade point average, Foster is a two-time College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) Scholar All-American, two-time Academic All-Big 12 first team selection and a member of the 2020 Academic All-Big 12 Rookie Team.

In the pool, the Cincinnati native earned two All-American honors and an honorable mention All-American nod this season to help the Longhorns to a runner-up finish at the NCAA Championships. Foster placed fifth in the 400-yard individual medley and eighth in the 200-yard individual medley at the national meet, and added a 12th-place finish in the 200-yard breaststroke.

Foster is the fourth Longhorn to earn Big 12 Men’s Swimming and Diving Scholar-Athlete of the Year accolades, joining Reid Walker (2014), P.J. Dunne (2017) and current teammate Daniel Krueger (2021).

The Big 12 Conference established the Scholar-Athlete of the Year award during the 2012-13 academic year. A recipient is named in each conference-sponsored sport. Every Big 12 institution nominates a maximum of one individual per sport with the winners selected by a vote of the league head coaches for that sport. The coaches are not allowed to vote for their own student-athletes. Scholar-Athlete of the Year nominees must be a junior or senior (athletic or academic standing), have a cumulative grade point average of 3.20 or higher, participate in at least 20 percent of the team’s scheduled contests and have a minimum of one year of residence at the institution.