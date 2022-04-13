Felicia Pasadyn Graduates Harvard in 3 Years; Will Swim Grad Year at Ohio State

In the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges, Garrett McCaffrey, and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

Felicia Pasadyn carries a 4.0 GPA and is graduating from Harvard this spring with a degree in Integrative Biology. Pasadyn only spent three years at Harvard and announced she will be grad-transferring to Ohio State as she completes her Master’s Degree in Bioethics. This will be closer to home than Harvard as her hometown is Hinckley, Ohio. Felicia will continue her swimming career while competing for the Buckeyes before attending Med School.

Last month, Pasadyn won the Women’s DI Elite 90 award, given every year to the student-athlete who competes at the NCAA Championships and has the highest GPA.

