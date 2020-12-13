Tess Howley Hits 22.9 50 Free at LIAC Invite to Break 23 Seconds for First Time

MR LIAC Travel To Nowhere

December 11-13, 2020

Freedom Pool, East Meadow, NY

Short Course Yards (SCY)

Results on MeetMobile, “MR LIAC Travel To Nowhere”

The MR LIAC Travel To Nowhere meet is being held in New York this weekend featuring swimmers from Long Island Aquatic Club, Hauppauge Athletic Association, Team Suffolk, Three Village Swim Club, and a few unattached swimmers.

15-year-old Tess Howley (LIAC) has been swimming well through the first 2 days of competition. Howley kicked off her meet by breaking 23 seconds in the 50 free for the first time in her career. Howley swam a 22.93, taking a nice-sized chunk of time off her previous best of 23.34, which she had established back December of 2018. Howley followed up the 50 free with another personal best in the 100 back, where she swam a 54.02. With the swim, she took .21 seconds off her personal best. She made it 3-for-3 on best times with the 200 free, where she touched in 1:47.19. Howley undercut her previous best of 1:47.35 with the race. She then finished out Saturday with a 52.55, which comes in just off her lifetime best of 52.33. Howley had swum that 52.33 just one month ago.

LIAC 18-year-old Billy Swartwout swam 3 personal bests of his own. Swartwout started out in the 200 IM, where he posted his biggest improvement of the meet so far. Swartwout touched in 1:51.75, coming in well under his 1:54.92. He went on to break 50 seconds in the 100 back for the first time in his career, finishing in 49.77. His final best time came in the 500 free, where he clocked a 4:30.37. That swim knocked well over a second off his lifetime best of 4:31.70.

Alvin Tsai, a 15-year-old out of LIAC, was yet another swimmer to post 3 lifetime bests through the first two days of the meet. Tsai started off his meet by breaking 21 seconds in the 50 free for the first time in his career. He touched in 20.99, marking a .35 second improvement. Tsai went on to post a 54.70 in the 100 back, coming in well under his previous best of 55.80. He had a similar drop in the 100 fly, where he swam a 50.57, marking a 1.35 second drop from his lifetime best.

Denise Phelan, a LIAC 16-year-old, was a perfect 4-for-4 on best times through the first two days of competition. Phelan first posted a 200 IM of 2:01.65, which knocked 2.36 seconds off her previous best of 2:04.01. She went on to swim a 58.09 in the 100 back, taking 1.28 seconds off her previous best. Phelan shave .08 seconds off her personal best in the 100 breast, which had stood since December 13th of last year. She swam a 1:01.29, thanks to an excellent 2nd 50 of 32.16. Phelan capped her first two days of the meet with a 55.13 in the 100 fly, again taking a chunk off her lifetime best which stood at 56.79.

Kiki Kennedy, 16, popped off a big swim in the 100 back, posting a 53.52. The swim was huge for Kennedy, taking her from her previous best of 54.94, which she had swum just back in October, down to the mid-53 range. She got after the race early, splitting 25.96 on the first 50, then came home in 27.56.

Teammate JuanCarlos Castrillon, 16, clocked a new lifetime best in the 500 free. Castrillon posted a 4:26.33 in the race, knocking 3 seconds off his previous best of 4:29.44. He also had a best time in the 200 IM – 1:53.28.