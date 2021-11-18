Tennessee Invite Day 1 Finals Live Recap

Tennessee Invite

The first final session of the 2021 Tennessee Invite gets underway this evening with timed finals of the 200 free and 400 medley relays, as well as finals of the individual 500 free, 200 IM, and 50 free. This morning, Alabama, Tennessee, and Virginia evenly split the top seeds, with each school coming away with two top times.

2021 NCAA CUT LINES

MEN EVENT (SCY) WOMEN 19.46 50 free 22.32 42.88 100 free 48.76 1:34.04 200 free 1:46.25 4:16.75 500 free 4:44.77 15:01.33 1650 free 16:25.47 46.29 100 fly 52.7 1:43.47 200 fly 1:57.42 46.37 100 back 53.01 1:41.81 200 back 1:55.05 52.4 100 breast 1:00.12 1:54.28 200 breast 2:10.37 1:44.15 200 IM 1:57.62 3:45.67 400 IM 4:13.19

Women’s 200 Free Relay – Timed Final

Alabama – 1:26.38 Virginia – 1:26.61 Tennessee – 1:28.19

The Alabama women fired off of a notable opening salvo to get tonight’s session going, blasting a 1:26.38 to give them what appears to be the top time in the nation so far this season. Kalia Antoniou led off in 21.79, then Morgan Scott scorched a 21.26 split, followed by freshman Kailyn Winter (21.92), and Cora Dupre (21.41).

UVA took 2nd in 1:26.61. Kate Douglass nearly had the fastest overall split in the field with a 21.27 leadoff, quicker than most of the flying splits. Lexi Cuomo followed with a 21.70, Reilly Tiltmann split 22.05, and Alex Walsh brought it home in 21.59 for a 1:26.61. The Cavaliers are without sprinter Gretchen Walsh, who is out of the meet for undisclosed reasons. That potentially sets up even more drama come March, when these two teams should go to head to head again at NCAAs.

Tennessee finished 3rd in 1:28.19, under the NCAA ‘A’ cut, while Arkansas was under the NCAA ‘B’ cut with a 1:28.50.

Men’s 200 Free Relay – Timed Final

Virginia – 1:17.67 Tennessee – 1:17.80 Alabama – 1:18.04

It was another close race on the men’s side, with only 0.13s separating the top two teams, and the third team only another 0.24s behind. UVA got win, thanks to a 19.02 anchor leg from Matt King. Freshman Jack Aikins led off in 20.04, followed by August Lamb (19.07), Justin Grender (19.54), and King, who touched in 1:17.64. The UVA men were also missing a notable leg, this time, Matt Brownstead.

Tennessee was ahead after a 19.55 leadoff by freshman Jordan Crooks. Micah Chambers (19.46) and Nolan Briggs (19.43) held on to the lead; Scott Scanlon’s 19.36 anchor leg was the fastest by a Volunteer, but wasn’t quite enough to hold off King, and Tennessee touched in 1:17.80, matching the NCAA ‘B’ cut.

Alabama got a 18.98 anchor leg from Jonathan Berneburg on the ‘A’ relay to finish 3rd in 1:18.04. Matthew Menke split 18.96 on Alabama’s ‘B’ relay.

