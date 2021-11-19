2021 NC State Invite: Sophie Hansson Splits 56.87 Breast on 400 Medley Relay

2021 NC State Fall Invitational

November 18-20, 2021

9:30 AM Prelims / 5:30 PM Finals

Greensboro Aquatic Center

SCY (25y)

Live Results

Meet Mobile: 2021 NC State GAC Fall Invitational

Teams: NC State, Arizona State, Army West Point, Duke, North Carolina, Penn State, Stanford, James Madison (diving only), and UNC-Wilmington (diving only)

2021 NCAA Cut Lines

MEN EVENT (SCY) WOMEN 19.46 50 free 22.32 42.88 100 free 48.76 1:34.04 200 free 1:46.25 4:16.75 500 free 4:44.77 15:01.33 1650 free 16:25.47 46.29 100 fly 52.7 1:43.47 200 fly 1:57.42 46.37 100 back 53.01 1:41.81 200 back 1:55.05 52.4 100 breast 1:00.12 1:54.28 200 breast 2:10.37 1:44.15 200 IM 1:57.62 3:45.67 400 IM 4:13.19

Women’s 400 Medley Relay – Timed Finals

NCAA A Cut: 3:31.66

NC State – 3:26.44 Stanford – 3:28.76 North Carolina – 3:34.87

Sophie Hansson of North Carolina State University blasted a 56.87 100 breaststroke from a flying start, as the third leg of the Wolfpack’s 400 medley relay in Greensboro on Thursday evening. She cracked the all-time top-10 list, the only person not named Lilly King to do so.

Rank Split Athlete Country Swim Date Location 1 55.66 Lilly King USA 2/20/2019 Bloomington 2 55.67 Lilly King USA 3/20/2019 Austin 3 56.02 Lilly King USA 3/14/2018 Columbus 4 56.17 Lilly King USA 3/15/2017 Indianapolis 5 56.47 Lilly King USA 3/20/2019 Austin 6 56.53 Lilly King USA 2/15/2017 West Lafayette 7 56.59 Lilly King USA 3/14/2018 Columbus 8 56.74 Lilly King USA 3/16/2016 Atlanta 9 56.82 Lilly King USA 3/16/2016 Atlanta 10 56.87 Sophie Hansson SWE 11/18/2021 Greensboro 11 56.92 Lilly King USA 2/14/2018 Columbus 12 57.01 Sophie Hansson SWE 3/18/2021 Greensboro

Hansson had been 11th on the all-time list thanks to her 57.01 in the final at 2021 NCAA Division I Championships. NC State won that race with an NCAA, Meet, US Open, and Pool Record of 3:24.59. The only record they did not break was the American Record because Hansson represents Sweden internationally.

In the NC State Invite final, the Wolfpack fielded three-quarters of their NCAA quartet. Katharine Berkoff led off in 50.96, Hansson followed with 56.87, Kylee Alons went 49.99 on the fly, and newcomer Abbey Webb anchored in 48.62.

Hansson’s split of 56.87 was .14 faster than her 57.01 from last year’s NCAA final, in which she was the fastest breaststroke leg in the meet.