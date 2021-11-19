2021 NC State Invite: Sophie Hansson Splits 56.87 Breast on 400 Medley Relay

2021 NC State Fall Invitational
- November 18-20, 2021
- 9:30 AM Prelims / 5:30 PM Finals
- Greensboro Aquatic Center
- SCY (25y)
- Live Results
- Meet Mobile: 2021 NC State GAC Fall Invitational
- Teams: NC State, Arizona State, Army West Point, Duke, North Carolina, Penn State, Stanford, James Madison (diving only), and UNC-Wilmington (diving only)
2021 NCAA Cut Lines
|MEN
|EVENT (SCY)
|WOMEN
|19.46
|50 free
|22.32
|42.88
|100 free
|48.76
|1:34.04
|200 free
|1:46.25
|4:16.75
|500 free
|4:44.77
|15:01.33
|1650 free
|16:25.47
|46.29
|100 fly
|52.7
|1:43.47
|200 fly
|1:57.42
|46.37
|100 back
|53.01
|1:41.81
|200 back
|1:55.05
|52.4
|100 breast
|1:00.12
|1:54.28
|200 breast
|2:10.37
|1:44.15
|200 IM
|1:57.62
|3:45.67
|400 IM
|4:13.19
Women’s 400 Medley Relay – Timed Finals
- NCAA A Cut: 3:31.66
- NC State – 3:26.44
- Stanford – 3:28.76
- North Carolina – 3:34.87
Sophie Hansson of North Carolina State University blasted a 56.87 100 breaststroke from a flying start, as the third leg of the Wolfpack’s 400 medley relay in Greensboro on Thursday evening. She cracked the all-time top-10 list, the only person not named Lilly King to do so.
|Rank
|Split
|Athlete
|Country
|Swim Date
|Location
|1
|55.66
|Lilly King
|USA
|2/20/2019
|Bloomington
|2
|55.67
|Lilly King
|USA
|3/20/2019
|Austin
|3
|56.02
|Lilly King
|USA
|3/14/2018
|Columbus
|4
|56.17
|Lilly King
|USA
|3/15/2017
|Indianapolis
|5
|56.47
|Lilly King
|USA
|3/20/2019
|Austin
|6
|56.53
|Lilly King
|USA
|2/15/2017
|West Lafayette
|7
|56.59
|Lilly King
|USA
|3/14/2018
|Columbus
|8
|56.74
|Lilly King
|USA
|3/16/2016
|Atlanta
|9
|56.82
|Lilly King
|USA
|3/16/2016
|Atlanta
|10
|56.87
|Sophie Hansson
|SWE
|11/18/2021
|Greensboro
|11
|56.92
|Lilly King
|USA
|2/14/2018
|Columbus
|12
|57.01
|Sophie Hansson
|SWE
|3/18/2021
|Greensboro
Hansson had been 11th on the all-time list thanks to her 57.01 in the final at 2021 NCAA Division I Championships. NC State won that race with an NCAA, Meet, US Open, and Pool Record of 3:24.59. The only record they did not break was the American Record because Hansson represents Sweden internationally.
In the NC State Invite final, the Wolfpack fielded three-quarters of their NCAA quartet. Katharine Berkoff led off in 50.96, Hansson followed with 56.87, Kylee Alons went 49.99 on the fly, and newcomer Abbey Webb anchored in 48.62.
Hansson’s split of 56.87 was .14 faster than her 57.01 from last year’s NCAA final, in which she was the fastest breaststroke leg in the meet.
