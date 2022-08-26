Tennessee Announces 2022-23 Swimming & Diving Schedule

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – With the 2022-23 campaign being a highly-anticipated season following an SEC title by the Lady Vols last year and the excitement surrounding the Vols’ veteran roster, Tennessee director of swimming & diving Matt Kredich announced the team’s schedule Thursday.

The schedule is highlighted by three home meets, including the annual Tennessee Invitational (November 17-19) that will feature some of the nation’s top teams squaring off, and a pair of SEC road trips before UT hosts the 2022 NCAA Women’s Swimming & Diving Championships at Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center on March 15-18.

Tennessee kicks off the season with its annual road trip to Wilmington, North Carolina, where the Vols and Lady Vols will enjoy several days of training on the beach capped by a dual meet against UNC Wilmington on September 30 and an open water race on October 1.

The first home meet of the season will be October 14-15, when UT hosts NC State. The following week, Tennessee heads north to take on its second straight ACC opponent with Louisville on October 20. During last year’s meeting, the Vols and Lady Vols earned a pair of ranked victories against the Cardinals.

After a road trip to Gainesville for a November 5 showdown with the Florida Gators, UT caps off its fall slate with the Tennessee Invitational against teams from around the country. The three-day event will feature prelims during the morning followed by finals in the evening sessions.

The Vols and Lady Vols will compete in a pair of diving competitions during the winter break, traveling to the Auburn Diving Invitational on December 17-20 and the Georgia Diving Invitational on January 3-5. Later in the semester, Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center will host the NCAA Zone B Diving Championships on March 5-8.

Tennessee begins the spring slate with two road meets on January 7. Part of the squad will head to Columbia, Missouri, to take on the conference rival Mizzou Tigers, while the remainder of the team takes on Queens University and Virginia Tech in a double dual in Charlotte, North Carolina. Two weeks later, UT will honor its seniors for their last home meet at Allan Jones Intercollegiate Aquatic Center, as the Vols and Lady Vols cap their regular season against SEC foe Georgia on January 21.

Postseason action begins February 14-18 with the SEC Championships, which are being hosted by Texas A&M. The Lady Vols will look to repeat their recent success, having won two of the last three conference titles. The Vols, who return many of their key contributors, tied for second at last year’s meet, which marked the best finish for the program since 2001.

After the Last Chance Meet (February 24-25) and the Zone B Diving Championships (March 5-8), Tennessee will send student-athletes to compete in the CSCAA National Invitational Championships in Elkhart, Indiana, on March 9-11. Last season, UT won the men’s title at the meet while the women finished third overall.

The Vols and Lady Vols close out the campaign with the NCAA Championships, with the women’s meet being hosted in Knoxville on March 15-18 and the men’s competition being held in Minneapolis, Minnesota, on March 22-25.

In addition to the team schedule, select UT student-athletes will swim in several open water competitions, including the Open Water National Championships (October 14), the U.S. Open Swimming Championships (November 30-December 3) and the Open Water National Championships (April 21-23).

For the most up-to-date information about the program, follow Tennessee swimming & diving on Twitter and Instagram and like us on Facebook.

2022-23 Swimming & Diving Schedule

Sept. 30 // at UNC Wilmington // Wilmington, N.C.

Oct. 1 // at UNC Wilmington (Open Water Race) // Wrightsville Beach, N.C.

Oct. 14-15 // NC State // Knoxville, Tenn.

Oct. 20 // at Louisville // Louisville, Ky.

Nov. 5 // at Florida // Gainesville, Fla.

Nov. 17-19 // Tennessee Invitational // Knoxville, Tenn.

Dec. 17-20 // Auburn Diving Invitational // Auburn, Ala.

Jan. 3-5 // Georgia Diving Invitational // Athens, Ga.

Jan. 7 // at Missouri // Columbia, Mo.

Jan. 7 // at Queens & vs. Virginia Tech (swimming only) // Charlotte, N.C.

Jan. 21 // Georgia (Senior Day) // Knoxville, Tenn.

Feb. 14-18 // SEC Championships // College Station, Texas

Feb. 24-25 // Last Chance Meet // Knoxville, Tenn.

March 5-8 // NCAA Zone B Diving Championships (qualifiers) // Knoxville, Tenn.

March 9-11 // CSCAA National Invitational Championships // Elkhart, Ind.

March 15-18 // NCAA Women’s Championships // Knoxville, Tenn.

March 22-25 // NCAA Men’s Championships // Minneapolis, Minn.