Daily Swim Coach Workout #759

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building

Target age group: 13-14 years old

Target level: Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced)

Weeks until target meet: 7 weeks

Team Location: Europe

Course: 25 Meters

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

15:00 1100 swim

12:00 900 kick fins fast intermittenti

11:00 700 drill sl ps

10:00 700 15 sprint sl ps lunghi ai 50

9:00 650 a2 sl tubo pale

8:00 600 50 fast sl 25 easy

7:00 500 fins sl a2 focus sub

6:00 400 virate fast

5:00 300 swim

4:00 250 sprint sl

3:00 200 easy

2:00 150 sprint ps

1:00 100 easy