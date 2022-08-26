Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #759

by Dan Dingman 0

August 26th, 2022 Swimming Workouts, Training

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Capacity (Base) Building
  • Target age group:  13-14 years old
  • Target level:  Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced)
  • Weeks until target meet:  7 weeks
  • Team Location:  Europe
  • Course:  25 Meters
  • Shared workout link:  Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

15:00 1100 swim

12:00 900 kick fins fast intermittenti

11:00 700 drill sl ps

10:00 700 15 sprint sl ps lunghi ai 50

9:00 650 a2 sl tubo pale

8:00 600 50 fast sl 25 easy

7:00 500 fins sl a2 focus sub

6:00 400 virate fast

5:00 300 swim

4:00 250 sprint sl

3:00 200 easy

2:00 150 sprint ps

1:00 100 easy

View on commitswimming.com

Coach Notes

The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.

A1/EASY = zone 1 REC
A2 = en1
B1 = en1-2
B2 = en2-3
C1 = SP1
C2 = SP2
C3/SPRINT = SP3

Ps = personal stroke
Virate = turn
Sub = underwater kick


Manuele Trezzi
Trainer, Canottieri Milano

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.

Commit Swimming

Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.

0
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!