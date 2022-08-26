Daily Swim Coach Workout #759

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Capacity (Base) Building
- Target age group: 13-14 years old
- Target level: Age Group (Intermediate), Age Group (Advanced)
- Weeks until target meet: 7 weeks
- Team Location: Europe
- Course: 25 Meters
The Workout
15:00 1100 swim
12:00 900 kick fins fast intermittenti
11:00 700 drill sl ps
10:00 700 15 sprint sl ps lunghi ai 50
9:00 650 a2 sl tubo pale
8:00 600 50 fast sl 25 easy
7:00 500 fins sl a2 focus sub
6:00 400 virate fast
5:00 300 swim
4:00 250 sprint sl
3:00 200 easy
2:00 150 sprint ps
1:00 100 easy
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout.
A1/EASY = zone 1 REC
A2 = en1
B1 = en1-2
B2 = en2-3
C1 = SP1
C2 = SP2
C3/SPRINT = SP3
Ps = personal stroke
Virate = turn
Sub = underwater kick
Manuele Trezzi
Trainer, Canottieri Milano
