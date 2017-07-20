Team USA Lose A/C, Men Strip Down In Bus En Route To Budapest

Fresh off their training camp in Croatia, Team USA is en route to Budapest, but not without unexpected travel difficulties. Per Conor Dwyer‘s social media account, a bus carrying the men’s team had its air conditioning break, causing swimmers like breaststroker Kevin Cordes go shirtless to deal with the heat.

Broken AC.. @USASwimming coming in hot to Budapest 🔥🇭🇺 pic.twitter.com/SABQcy0ZyW — Conor Dwyer (@conorjdwyer) July 20, 2017

The women seem to have fared just fine, as IMer Elizabeth Beisel doted on the city of Budapest upon arriving to the host city.