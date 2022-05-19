Talia Thompson Announces Transfer to Arkansas-Little Rock

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Talia Thompson from Tyler, Texas has announced that she will be transferring to Arkansas-Little Rock beginning in the 2022-2023 school year.

“I chose UALR because I love the team environment that they promote, the academics, the coaches, and the girls, who were so incredibly welcoming. I am so happy to be joining the UALR swim family! Go Trojans!”

Thompson will be transferring to Little Rock after spending a year at the University of Texas at Tyler, which does not have a varsity swimming team. Thompson graduated in 2021 from Grace Community School in Tyler, TX.

Thompson swims for Tyler Rose Aquatics. She most recently competed in December 2021 where she swam times of 25.87 in the 50 free and 54.55 in the 100 free. Her 100 freestyle time was a best time and done in a swim-off.

Her best SCY times are:

50 free: 25.41

100 free: 54.55

Thompson will travel about four hours from home to join UALR. The UALR women finished seventh out of eight teams at the 2022 Missouri Valley Championships. The team was only 47 points behind sixth place Evansville. The team was led by junior sprinter Annya Grom who scored a total of 48 points. Grom finished second in the 50 and 100 freestyles as well as fifth in the 100 butterfly.

Thompson is just off what it took to earn a second swim at the 2022 Missouri Valley Championships. It took times of 24.15 in the 50 free and a 52.88 in the 100 freestyle to make the C final. It took times of 23.93 and 52.62 to earn a spot in the scoring B final.

Thompson will arrive on campus this fall and join the class of 2025 which already includes eight girls.

