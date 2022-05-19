USA Diving To Send 16 Athletes To 2022 FINA World Championships

Courtesy: USA Diving

Sixteen divers are set to represent the United States at the FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary next month.

The team includes a mix of veterans and emerging athletes. Three Olympians – 2020 Olympic silver medalist Delaney Schnell (Tucson, Ariz./Saguaro Dive Club) and Olympians Tyler Downs (Ballwin, Mo./Purdue Diving) and Hailey Hernandez (Southlake, Texas/University of Texas) – are among the 16 divers who are expected to compete for the United States. Veteran Sarah Bacon (Indianapolis, Ind./Unattached) returns to the World Championships after winning a bronze medal at the 2019 World Championships.

Several others will make their World Championships debut, including 15-year-old Joshua Hedberg (Noblesville, Ind./Indiana International School of Diving), who finished fourth on 10-meter at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials, and Kristen Hayden (Hillsborough, N.J./Johansen Diving Academy), the first Black American diver to be named to a senior World Championships team.

The 19th FINA World Aquatics Championships run from June 18-July 3, 2022, with diving events starting June 26. It will be the second time Budapest hosts this meet, with the 2017 competition also held there. The FINA World Championships are typically conducted in odd years but were not held last year. World Championships will be held the next four years due to the coronavirus competition changes.