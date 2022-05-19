USA Diving To Send 16 Athletes To 2022 FINA World Championships

Courtesy: USA Diving
Sixteen divers are set to represent the United States at the FINA World Championships in Budapest, Hungary next month.
The team includes a mix of veterans and emerging athletes. Three Olympians – 2020 Olympic silver medalist Delaney Schnell (Tucson, Ariz./Saguaro Dive Club) and Olympians Tyler Downs (Ballwin, Mo./Purdue Diving) and Hailey Hernandez (Southlake, Texas/University of Texas) – are among the 16 divers who are expected to compete for the United States. Veteran Sarah Bacon (Indianapolis, Ind./Unattached) returns to the World Championships after winning a bronze medal at the 2019 World Championships.
Several others will make their World Championships debut, including 15-year-old Joshua Hedberg (Noblesville, Ind./Indiana International School of Diving), who finished fourth on 10-meter at the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials, and Kristen Hayden (Hillsborough, N.J./Johansen Diving Academy), the first Black American diver to be named to a senior World Championships team.
The 19th FINA World Aquatics Championships run from June 18-July 3, 2022, with diving events starting June 26. It will be the second time Budapest hosts this meet, with the 2017 competition also held there. The FINA World Championships are typically conducted in odd years but were not held last year. World Championships will be held the next four years due to the coronavirus competition changes.
Event schedule for Budapest 2022 can be viewed here. To learn more about Budapest 2022, visit here.
2022 FINA World Championships Team
3-Meter Mixed Synchronized
Kristen Hayden (Hillsborough, N.J./Johansen Diving Academy)
Quinn Henninger (Denver, Colo./Johansen Diving Academy)
10-Meter Mixed Synchronized
Tarrin Gilliland (Liberty Hill, Texas/Johansen Diving Academy)
Carson Tyler (Moultrie, Ga./Johansen Diving Academy)
Women’s 3-Meter Synchronized
Hailey Hernandez (Southlake, Texas/University of Texas)
Delaney Schnell (Tucson, Ariz./Saguaro Dive Club)
Men’s 3-Meter Synchronized
Tyler Downs (Ballwin, Mo./Purdue Diving)
Greg Duncan (Oakton, Va./Purdue Diving)
Women’s 10-Meter Synchronized
Delaney Schnell (Tucson, Ariz./Saguaro Dive Club)
Tarrin Gilliland (Liberty Hill, Texas/Johansen Diving Academy)
Men’s 10-Meter Synchronized
Max Flory (Fairfax, Va./University of Miami)
Zach Cooper (Greenwood, Ind./University of Miami)
Women’s 1-Meter Individual
Sarah Bacon (Indianapolis, Ind./Unattached/Minneapolis, Minn.)
Brooke Schultz (Fayetteville, Ark./Unattached/Columbia, S.C.)
Men’s 1-Meter Individual
Greg Duncan (Oakton, Va./Purdue Diving)
Jordan Rzepka (Solon, Ohio/Purdue Diving)
Women’s 3-Meter Individual
Hailey Hernandez (Southlake, Texas/University of Texas)
Sarah Bacon (Indianapolis, Ind./Unattached)
Men’s 3-Meter Individual
Tyler Downs (Ballwin, Mo./Purdue Diving)
Carson Tyler (Moultrie, Ga./Johansen Diving Academy)
Men’s 10-Meter Platform
Zach Cooper (Greenwood, Ind./University of Miami)
Joshua Hedberg (Noblesville, Ind./Indiana International School of Diving)
Women’s 10-Meter Platform
Daryn Wright (Plainfield, Ind./Indiana International School of Diving)
Maggie Merriman (Orlando, Fla./Purdue Diving)
Coaches
Randy Ableman
David Boudia
Wenbo Chen
Dwight Dumais
Drew Johansen
Sean McCarthy
Dale Schultz
Matt Scoggin
Medical Staff
John Locke
Karen Cogan
Amor Adams
Kelly Cox
Team Leader
Dan Laak
Team Manager
Leslie Hasselbach Adams
Judge
Jeff Stabile