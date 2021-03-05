TAC’s Lance Norris Picks Up 200 Back O.T. Wave 1 Cut with 2:01.3 at Cary LCM TT

2021 ESSZ Senior Sectional Meet

This weekend’s Sectional meet in Cary, NC kicked off yesterday with two sessions of LCM time trials. Lance Norris, a TAC 17 year old, posted a huge 200 back in the evening time trials session, clocking a 2:01.32. The swim was a 3.09-second drop for Norris, and came in under the Olympic Trials Wave 1 cut. That marks Norris’ 2nd Trials cut, as he already has the Wave 1 cut in the 1500 free.

Lakeside 16-year-old Will Scholtz picked up his first-ever Olympic Trials cut, swimming a 1:03.06 in the 100 breast. The swim marked a personal best by exactly half a second for Scholtz, and dipped under the the Trials Wave 1 cut of 1:03.29. Scholtz used speed on the front half of the race to get the job done, taking it out in 28.82 on the first 50, then coming home in 34.24.

Pro swimmer Michael Chadwick swam the 50 free in the morning session, and the 100 free in the evening. Chadwick posted a 22.61 in the 50, coming in off his personal best of 21.95, and just off his 2021 best of 22.58. He then swam a 49.21 in the 100 free, which stands as his fastest time of the year so far, and just .75 seconds off his lifetime best of 48.44.

Another pro swimmer, Madison Kennedy, swam the 50 free in the both session of the time trials, swimming a 25.62 in the morning, then improved to 25.52 in finals. Justin Wright swam a 54.43 100 fly in the morning, and a 2:02.02 200 fly in the evening.