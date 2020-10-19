Szabo Moves To #5 All-Time, Smashes Hungarian Record With 22.00 50 Fly (SCM)

2020 INTERNATIONAL SWIMMING LEAGUE: MATCH 2

Aqua Centurions swimmer Szebasztian Szabo continued his run of impressive swims during the International Swimming League’s second match in Budapest, blazing his way to a new Hungarian National Record in the men’s 50 butterfly.

Szabo clocked in a time of 22.00, lowering his previous record of 22.13 set at last season’s European Derby match in London.

The 24-year-old’s effort also marks the fastest swim we’ve ever seen in the ISL, topping Caeleb Dressel‘s 22.06 from last season’s Grand Final.

Szabo won the 50 fly in all three of his ISL appearances last year, competing for Iron, but didn’t have the opportunity to go head-to-head with Dressel in the final as his club didn’t qualify.

In the all-time ranks, Szabo moves up from eighth to fifth-fastest ever, overtaking Dressel, Johannes Dietrich and Florent Manaudou.

All-Time Performers, Men’s 50m Butterfly (SCM)

In terms of performances, Szabo’s swim sits 10th all-time.

All-Time Performances, Men’s 50m Butterfly (SCM)

Rank Swimmer Time Year 1 Nicholas Santos (BRA) 21.75 2018 2 Steffen Deibler (GER) 21.80 2009 3 Nicholas Santos (BRA) 21.81 2018 4 Roland Schoeman (RSA) 21.87 2009 5 Chad Le Clos (RSA) 21.95 2014 6 Nicholas Santos (BRA) 21.96 2018 7 Chad Le Clos (RSA) 21.97 2018 T-8 Chad Le Clos (RSA) 21.98 2014 T-8 Chad Le Clos (RSA) 21.98 2016 10 Szebasztian Szabo (HUN) 22.00 2020

Nicholas Santos, the world record holder in the event, placed second to the German-born Hungarian in 22.38.

Szabo also won the 100 fly, placed second in the 50 free, and had a pair of quick relay splits (46.83 100 free lead-off, 49.78 100 fly leg) on day one of the meet.

Previously representing Serbia, Szabo was cleared in June of 2019 to begin competing under the Hungarian flag. He won a bronze medal in the 50 fly at the 2017 European SC Championships for Serbia, and then added two silvers (50 fly, 200 medley relay) at the 2019 edition of the meet for Hungary.