SwimSwm Podcast: Peter Vanderkaay on How to Perfectly Split a 200 Free

On the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with American mid-distance legend Peter Vanderkaay to talk about commercial real-estate… but mostly swimming. Vanderkaay talked about his time at Michigan and revealed a swim that stood out the most to him in his career, which ended up being a 200 free at the 2007 nationals, where he swam a textbook race and broke 1:46 for the first time.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

