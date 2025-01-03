SwimSwam’s Wild Predictions And Alter Ego Takes For 2025

It’s that time of the year again, where the SwimSwam staff will make it’s annual list of wild predictions for 2025. In addition, the staff also provided alter ego takes, which are more egregious, not entirely swimming-related predictions (which sometimes do come true as well!).

Wild Predictions

Yanyan: An international male freshman wins an NCAA title

Braden: Thomas Ceccon will wind up coming back to the U.S. with Leon after their stints in Australia and training in Austin.

Barry: Gretchen Walsh breaks Missy Franklin‘s NCAA record in the women’s 200-yard free

James: Leon Marchand (200 free) and Summer McIntosh (800 free) experiment with new events at long course worlds and win gold

Robert: The Mid-Atlantic region will account for at least 2/3 U.S. men’s breaststrokers at this summer’s major international competitions (Worlds, World University Games, and Junior Worlds)

Madeline: Someone not named Regan Smith or Kaylee McKeown breaks a long course women’s backstroke world record

Mark: No world records will be broken at the 2025 World Championships

Nicole: Caeleb Dressel announces his retirement from competitive swimming.

Retta: Angharad Evans lands on the 100 breast podium at Worlds

Anya: Gretchen Walsh wins the 50 free at NCAAs by over a second

Alter Ego Takes

Yanyan: Something controversial happens at 2025 Worlds and Stephen A. Smith starts talking about it on First Take

Braden: The ISL will attempt a revival, but will (not) pay their athletes entirely in cryptocurrency.

Barry: Gretchen Walsh breaks Katie Ledecky‘s NCAA record in the 500 free

James: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announces swimming as Canada’s new unofficial national sport due to the country’s recent failures in international hockey and Summer McIntosh‘s Olympic success (lacrosse is the official national sport)

Madeline: Swimming becomes the new hockey in romance novels

Robert: A leak of U.S. IP data reveals to the world that “Andrew,” SwimSwam’s most notorious commentator, is actually Eddie Reese‘s burner account

Mark: I will, again, be victorious in fantasy Tour de France against James and Sophie (Kaufman)

Nicole: Michael Phelps goes pro in golf

Retta: Sun Yang races at Worlds and carries a hammer in his walkout

Anya: Michael Phelps comes out of retirement to help U.S. men’s swimming