SwimSwam Pulse: Only 11% Change NCAA Predictions After IU Beats Texas

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers if Indiana’s victory at the IU-Texas-Florida tri meet changed their NCAA men’s team predictions:

RESULTS

Question: Does Indiana’s victory over Texas change your prediction of who will win men’s NCAAs?



No, still believe Texas will win – 60.6%

No, still believe someone other than Texas will win – 26.6%

Yes, now believe Texas will win – 1.4%

Yes, now believe someone other than Texas will win – 11.4%

Despite Indiana topping Texas in a high-profile triangular, only 11% of voters said they’ve changed their men’s NCAA predictions away from Texas. In fact, 62% of voters still said they’re predicting a Texas victory, with a whopping 60.6% finding their Longhorn prediction unchanged by the dual meet outcome.

That speaks to what we’ve come to notice as a yearly trend: that the vast majority of swimming fans understand Texas’s tendency to train through dual meets, and that those ridiculing ‘Texas doubters’ exist in far higher numbers than the doubters themselves.

The Longhorns have somehow become – in the eyes of some fans – underdogs in each of the past several seasons. But a look at this poll (and previous comment sections) shows that very few have seriously doubted the Longhorns based on dual meet losses. The ‘nobody believes in us’ factor is certainly a popular sentiment for sports teams, and it’s a great motivator… even if it’s not, technically speaking, true.

38% believe Texas won’t win NCAAs – but only less than a third of that group changed their minds because of the Texas-Indiana meet. 26.6% of voters started the season picking the field (likely some combination of Cal, Indiana and NC State), and only 11.4% have since jumped off the Texas bandwagon and joined ‘the field.’

