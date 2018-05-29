SwimSwam Pulse: 87.7% Preferred Following Indy Over Atlanta

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers which meet they had more fun following:

RESULTS

Question: Which meet was more fun to follow?

  • Indianapolis Pro Swim Series – 87.7%
  • Atlanta Classic – 12.3%

In retrospect, fans enjoyed the Indianapolis Pro Swim Series more than the Atlanta Classic happening the same weekend, with the balance tipping even further to Indy than it was in our pre-meet poll.

Before the meet, 68.8% said they were more excited for Indy, but afterwards, 87.7% said they enjoyed following Indy more. Much of that likely has to do with Katie Ledecky‘s surprise 1500 free world record. The Atlanta meet had some intrigue going in, but lost some luster when Ryan Lochte only swam one day and Caeleb Dressel swam though clear training fatigue without any standout times to the level of Ledecky.

 

Below, vote in our new A3 Performance Pollwhich asks voters to predict the top 100 backstroker in the United States by the end of this summer season:

Who will be the top American W100 backstroker by the end of this summer?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

legend-long-2

ABOUT A3 PERFORMANCE

A3 Performance is an independently-owned, performance swimwear company built on a passion for swimming, athletes, and athletic performance. We encourage swimmers to swim better and faster at all ages and levels, from beginners to Olympians.  Driven by a genuine leader and devoted staff that are passionate about swimming and service, A3 Performance strives to inspire and enrich the sport of swimming with innovative and impactful products that motivate swimmers to be their very best – an A3 Performer.

The A3 Performance Poll is courtesy of A3 Performance, a SwimSwam partner

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
newest oldest most voted
Ben

Not surprised. There are several factors at play here. For one, you could actually watch the Indianapolis event, whereas we’ve only seen scattered races from the Atlanta classic. Generally faster times don’t hurt either.

Vote Up00Vote Down Reply
30 minutes ago

About Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson

Jared Anderson just can’t stay away from the pool. A competitive career of almost two decades wasn’t enough for this Minnesotan, who continues to get his daily chlorine fix. A lifelong lover of writing, Jared now combines the two passions as Senior Reporter for SwimSwam.com, covering swimming at every level. He’s an …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!