SwimSwam Pulse: 87.7% Preferred Following Indy Over Atlanta

SwimSwam Pulse is a recurring feature tracking and analyzing the results of our periodic A3 Performance Polls. You can cast your vote in our newest poll on the SwimSwam homepage, about halfway down the page on the right side, or you can find the poll embedded at the bottom of this post.

Our most recent poll asked SwimSwam readers which meet they had more fun following:

RESULTS

Question: Which meet was more fun to follow?



Indianapolis Pro Swim Series – 87.7%

Atlanta Classic – 12.3%

In retrospect, fans enjoyed the Indianapolis Pro Swim Series more than the Atlanta Classic happening the same weekend, with the balance tipping even further to Indy than it was in our pre-meet poll.

Before the meet, 68.8% said they were more excited for Indy, but afterwards, 87.7% said they enjoyed following Indy more. Much of that likely has to do with Katie Ledecky‘s surprise 1500 free world record. The Atlanta meet had some intrigue going in, but lost some luster when Ryan Lochte only swam one day and Caeleb Dressel swam though clear training fatigue without any standout times to the level of Ledecky.

Below, vote in our new A3 Performance Poll, which asks voters to predict the top 100 backstroker in the United States by the end of this summer season:

Who will be the top American W100 backstroker by the end of this summer? Other

Regan Smith

Kathleen Baker

Olivia Smoliga View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

A3 Performance is an independently-owned, performance swimwear company built on a passion for swimming, athletes, and athletic performance. We encourage swimmers to swim better and faster at all ages and levels, from beginners to Olympians. Driven by a genuine leader and devoted staff that are passionate about swimming and service, A3 Performance strives to inspire and enrich the sport of swimming with innovative and impactful products that motivate swimmers to be their very best – an A3 Performer.

The A3 Performance Poll is courtesy of A3 Performance, a SwimSwam partner