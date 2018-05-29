Competitor Coach of the Month: Greg Meehan, Stanford

Competitor Coach of the Month is a recurring SwimSwam feature shedding light on a U.S.-based coach who has risen above the competition. As with any item of recognition, Competitor Coach of the Month is a subjective exercise meant to highlight one coach whose work holds noteworthy context – perhaps a coach who was clearly in the limelight, or one whose work fell through the cracks a bit more among other stories. If your favorite coach wasn’t selected, feel free to respectfully recognize them in our comment section.

Greg Meehan‘s past, present and future Stanford women won half the events at the Indy Pro Swim Series, including a sweep of all the freestyle events.

Katie Ledecky was the heavy lifter, sweeping the 200 through 800 with outstanding times across the board: 1:55.42/3:57.94/8:07.27/15:20.48, the final time being a new world record. Meanwhile Simone Manuel won the 50 (24.59) and incoming freshman Taylor Ruck the 100 (53.42). In fact, including Ruck in the mix, Stanford’s women went 1-3 in the 50 free, 1-2-5 in the 100 free and 1-2 in the 200 free. Add in a 200 back win (2:08.11) from Ruck, and Stanford-connected swimmers won 7 of the 14 women’s events.

About Competitor Swim

Since 1960, Competitor Swim® has been the leader in the production of racing lanes and other swim products for competitions around the world. Competitor lane lines have been used in countless NCAA Championships, as well as 10 of the past 13 Olympic Games. Molded and assembled using U.S. – made components, Competitor lane lines are durable, easy to set up and are sold through distributors and dealers worldwide.

Competitor Swim is a SwimSwam partner.