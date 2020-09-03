Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SwimSwam Podcast: Vanessa Pearl on Ups/Downs of Being a Lifelong Breaststroker

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Florida sophomore Vanessa Pearl, who took us through her first couple of years in Gainesville. Through ups and downs, Pearl’s time as a gator has been impressive, with her playing a pivotal role as a key breaststroke and IM’er. Pearl also talked about her age group days, where she was always a breaststroker.

Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com

