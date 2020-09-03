SwimSwam Podcast: Vanessa Pearl on Ups/Downs of Being a Lifelong Breaststroker

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.
We sat down with Florida sophomore Vanessa Pearl, who took us through her first couple of years in Gainesville. Through ups and downs, Pearl’s time as a gator has been impressive, with her playing a pivotal role as a key breaststroke and IM’er. Pearl also talked about her age group days, where she was always a breaststroker.
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Spotify
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Apple Podcasts
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Podbean
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Google
- Click here to listen and subscribe on YouTube
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Listen Notes
- Click here to listen and subscribe on Stitcher
- Click here to listen and subscribe on iHeartRadio
Music: Otis McDonald
www.otismacmusic.com
RECENT EPISODES