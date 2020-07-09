Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SwimSwam Podcast: Tyler Fenwick on How UVA is Recruiting During Quarantine

We sat down with Tyler Fenwick, the men’s/women’s swimming associate head coach at the University of Virginia. Fenwick gave us a look into how the UVA team is staying active and in-shape during this quarantine period and even mentioned that the team is swimming currently, they just can’t be coached by the staff.

Fenwick also dives into the emphasis UVA has put on recruiting and how that’s changed since COVID. Fenwick mentions there have been more zoom calls and face-to-face interactions, something he thoroughly enjoys and plans on continuing even after the quarantine period is over.

