SwimSwam Podcast: Trevor Freeland Explains How PDR Rose to National Prominence

We sat down with Trevor Freeland, the 2nd black man to ever win an ACC championship in swimming. Freeland was a member of the famed PDR Swim Team of Philadelphia coached by Jim Ellis in the 1980s that was immortalized in the Lionsgate film Pride. Freeland spoke candidly on his time at PDR and the adversity he faced being on the first-ever all-black swim team. However, Freeland emphasized that he focused on the positive interactions he had with people, and learned from a young age to brush off micro-aggressions from outsiders.

Freeland went on to swim for the University of Virginia under Mark Bernadino, where he saw success in and out of the pool. Not only did he win a conference championship with UVA, but earned his bachelor’s degree in Systems Engineering. Freeland went on to earn his MBA from Duke and is now the Managing Director of Deutsche Bank.

