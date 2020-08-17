14-Year Old Lucca Battaglini Out-Battles NT’er Charlotte Hook in 200 Fly

TAC TITANS CHALLENGE INVITATIONAL MEET

August 14-16, 2020

Triangle Aquatic Center, Cary, North Carolina

SCY (25 yard) Course

Results on Meet Mobile: “TAC TITANS Challenge Invitational Meet”

Arguably the race of the night on the final day of the TAC Titans Challenge Invitational Meet on Sunday was the 200 fly, where 14-year old Lucca Battaglini, who has emerged as an age group star this weekend, battled against US National Teamer Charlotte Hook in the 200 fly.

Battaglini went out hard, opening his swim in 53.31, more than 2 seconds ahead of Hook. The two held that spacing through the 3rd 50, but Hook charged hard on the last lap to close the gap.

A very fast 28.85 closing 50 for Hook halved the gap to Battaglini, but ultimately the young Club Kick Start swimmer held off his female foe to win by a margin of 1:52.86 to 1:53.93.

For Battaglini, that capped his meet with a 6th best time in 6 swims after swimming a 45.81 to finish 2nd in the 100 free earlier in the evening. This drop, though, was his biggest, knocking 9.93 seconds from his previous lifetime best in the event.

His full results from the weekend, including national ranks in the 13-14 age group:

500 free – 4:35.74, 3.09 second drop (season: 11th, all-time: N/A)

50 free – 20.78, .50 second drop (season: 2nd, all-time: t-15th

100 fly – 49.07, 1.52 second drop (season: 1st, all-time: 8th)

100 back – 49.83, 3.10 second drop (season: 2nd, all-time: 23rd)

100 free – 45.81, .83 second drop (season: 2nd, all-time: t-24th )

200 fly – 1:52.86, 9.93 second drop (season: 9th, all-time: 98th)

For Hook, the swim was just .44 seconds short of her lifetime best swim. The 200 fly, in long course, is the race that placed Hook on the 2019-2020 USA Swimming National Team roster, though as she’s shown again this weekend, she’s one of the most versatile young swimmers in the country.

Other Winners and Highlights of Sunday’s Racing: