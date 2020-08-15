SwimSwam Podcast: Tom Malchow on Medaling at His First Olympics

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.
We sat down with Tom Malchow, the legendary 200 butterflied who medaled at 2 consecutive Olympic games and held the world record in the event before it was taken down by Michael Phelps. Malchow shares his experiences on international stages, including dealing with the pressure of his first Olympic Games.
