SwimSwam Podcast: Shane Tusup Opens Up About Coaching Mistakes & Successes

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Shane Tusup, one of swimming’s most controversial coaches in this era. Shane had a candid conversation with us and apologized for a lot of the behavior he wasn’t proud of in his past. We kept the focus on him, and he gives a very human perspective of having to learn how to coach on the fly with little prior experience.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

