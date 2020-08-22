Daily Swim Coach Workout #192

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.
Workout Context
- Purpose: Base building
- Target age group: 15-18 years old
- Target level: National/ Collegiate Level
- Weeks until target meet: 6 weeks
- Team Location: United States
- Course: 50 Meters
- Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com
The Workout
1 x 400 EZ
8 x 150 @ 2:30 K/P/S by 50s
#IM
5 x
1 x 400 @ 6:30 IM
1 x 200 @ 3:15 STR
1 x 100 @ 1:40 STR
1 x 50 @ :50 STR
2:00 Rest
(1st round – FL / 2nd round – BK / 3rd round – BR / 4th round – BK / 5th round – FL)
#Mid-Distance
4 x 150 @ 2:30 (Power Training — 12 stroke cycles all out every other 50)
4 x
3 x 100 @ [1:30/1:35] 1:40
3 x 100 @ [1:20/1:25] 1:30
3 x 100 @ [1:10/1:15] 1:20
2:00 Rest
5 x 100 @ 1:40 No Faster than 1:20
Coach Notes
The swim coach was asked to define any shorthand he or she used in this workout. Their notes should provide some additional context to this swimming workout.
IM group swims 200 FL/100 FL/50 FL on the 1st round, etc. Mid-Distance group divides into 3 intervals where 1 group goes 3×1:30, 3×1:20, 3×1:10.
David Fox
Head Coach, Phillips Academy
SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout is powered by Commit Swimming.
Swimming news for swim coaches and swim teams, courtesy of Commit Swimming. Click here to view all daily swimming workouts on SwimSwam.