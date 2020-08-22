Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Daily Swim Coach Workout #192

by Dan Dingman 0

August 22nd, 2020 Swimming Workouts, Training

Workout Context

  • Purpose:  Base building
  • Target age group:  15-18 years old
  • Target level:  National/ Collegiate Level
  • Weeks until target meet:  6 weeks
  • Team Location:  United States
  • Course:  50 Meters
The Workout

1 x 400 EZ
8 x 150 @ 2:30 K/P/S by 50s

#IM
    5 x
        1 x 400 @ 6:30 IM
        1 x 200 @ 3:15 STR
        1 x 100 @ 1:40 STR
        1 x 50 @ :50 STR
        2:00 Rest
        (1st round – FL / 2nd round – BK / 3rd round – BR / 4th round – BK / 5th round – FL)

#Mid-Distance
    4 x 150 @ 2:30 (Power Training — 12 stroke cycles all out every other 50)
    
    4 x
        3 x 100 @ [1:30/1:35] 1:40
        3 x 100 @ [1:20/1:25] 1:30
        3 x 100 @ [1:10/1:15] 1:20
        2:00 Rest

5 x 100 @ 1:40 No Faster than 1:20

Coach Notes

IM group swims 200 FL/100 FL/50 FL on the 1st round, etc. Mid-Distance group divides into 3 intervals where 1 group goes 3×1:30, 3×1:20, 3×1:10.


David Fox
Head Coach, Phillips Academy

