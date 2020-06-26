SwimSwam Podcast: Mallory Comerford Breaks Down Journey to Becoming an Elite

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Mallory Comerford, one of the top freestyles in the country, to get her perspective on coming from a small town in Michigan all the way to the US national team. Comerford describes her ups and downs along the way, from originally wanting to skip freshman year swimming to play volleyball, having her older brother to keep her motivated, and finally making her way to the University of Louisville right after high school graduation.

Her time at Louisville saw Comerford go from Jr national level swimmer to challenging for a spot on the Olympic team, NCAA champion, to national and world champion. Comerford speaks on her improvements in Louisville, and how she’s adjusted since leaving the college team and focusing on her professional career as a swimmer.

