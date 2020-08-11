SwimSwam Podcast: Lillie Nordmann Explains Evolution into Jr Team Captain

On SwimSwam Podcast, we’re giving you an in-depth listen at all things swimming. Host Coleman Hodges welcomes guests and guest co-hosts alike to get perspective on our ever-changing swimming universe and break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Lillie Nordmann, the national teamer who was 1 of 5 captains on Team USA at last year’s World Jr Championships in Budapest. Nordmann spoke about her ascension onto the Jr national team, and how seeing her older sister, Lucie Nordmann, have success on that stage lit a fire under her to do the same.

Nordmann also explained her decision to defer from Stanford for a year with the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

RECENT EPISODES