SwimSwam Podcast: Lillie Nordmann Explains Evolution into Jr Team Captain

We sat down with Lillie Nordmann, the national teamer who was 1 of 5 captains on Team USA at last year’s World Jr Championships in Budapest. Nordmann spoke about her ascension onto the Jr national team, and how seeing her older sister, Lucie Nordmann, have success on that stage lit a fire under her to do the same.

Nordmann also explained her decision to defer from Stanford for a year with the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic.

