SwimSwam Podcast: Kira Toussaint Explains How to Race Fast All the Time

On the SwimSwam Podcast dive deeper into the sport you love with insider conversations about swimming. Hosted by Coleman Hodges and Gold Medal Mel Stewart, SwimSwam welcomes both the biggest names in swimming that you already know, and rising stars that you need to get to know, as we break down the past, present, and future of aquatic sports.

We sat down with Kira Toussaint, the backstroking ace who has been breaking Dutch records left and right for the last 2 years. Kira explains her record siege last fall and how her plan was set up to have racing be a part of her training. This primed her to race at her top form every time she hit the water and allow room for correction of mistakes from week to week.

***Video cut out half way through interview due to poor reception***

Music: Otis McDonald

www.otismacmusic.com

