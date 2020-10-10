Texas, Texas A&M, and SMU Will Face Off in Two-Day Tri Meet in October

The Texas A&M men have released a 2020-2021 swimming & diving season schedule that includes at least 3 competition dates against their historical rivals the Texas Longhorns among a Texas-heavy list of opponents.

With emphasis that all meet dates are tentative at this point, the Aggies will kick off their intercollegiate schedule on October 16th and 17th in Austin at the University of Texas with a two-day tri meet against Texas and SMU. While the Aggies don’t currently share a conference with either the Longhorns or the Mustangs, historically those programs have been the Aggie men’s primary swimming rivals. That includes a huge upset by A&M over Texas by 4 points in 2017 before the Longhorns went on to win the NCAA National Championship.

A&M and Texas will square off again on October 30th in another dual meet.

The recent rise of the A&M men’s team, who were seeded to finish 6th at last year’s NCAA Championships in men’s swimming points, should give this matchup some added intensity.

The SMU men’s program has some new life as well under new head coach Greg Rhodenbaugh, who is also very familiar with the A&M and Texas programs from his time leading the Missouri Tigers.

For the Longhorns, who have won 4 of the last 5 NCAA Championship meets on the men’s side, this will retain some level of normalcy to them – they usually have an early-season two-day tri meet in recent years. Last season, that meet was against Indiana and Louisville.

The Aggies will continue their season on November 6th with a dual meet against TCU at home in College Station before hosting the Art Adamson Invitational from November 18-20. That’s an unusual Wednesday-Friday timeline, the week before Thanksgiving. What that meet will look like and what teams will participate remains to be seen.

The Aggies’ last scheduled meet of the fall semester at present is another home event against Incarnate Word on December 12.

The SEC has set up a swimming & diving regular season timeline that runs from October 1, 2020 to January 25, 2021, with regionalized competition permitted.

The A&M women have not yet announced any 2020-2021 competition dates.

The A&M men swam an intrasquad pentathlon meet on Friday. While full meet results were not available, assistant coach Jason Calanog did Tweet the event winners, a list that was dominated by junior Shaine Casas. Casas, a member of the USA Swimming National Team, is a contender for national swimmer of the year this season.