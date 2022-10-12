SwimSwam Breakdown: Steve Jungbluth, Texas Men, and FINA Backstroke Rules

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss Steve Jungbluth‘s departure from Florida, what’s happening with the Texas men, and why FINA can’t decide on a rule for backstroke finishes. See full list of topics below:
- 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction
- 2:00 SMU Classic – Biggest Takeaways From the Annual Meet in Dallas
- 11:21 Maggie MacNeil Drops the Fastest Unsuited 100 Fly in History (50.8) – Does this make her a lock for NCAA Champion?
- 17:13 Why is it problematic when we don’t have transparency in a departure like Steve Jungbluth‘s from Florida?
- 25:43 Is there a clear solution for FINA’s “backstroke finish” dilemma?
SINK or SWIM
- 34:11 Are the Cal men a lock to win the 2023 NCAA title?
- 36:37 Can Michael Phelps lead Michigan Football to a W against Penn State?
- 39:06 Will Hwang Sunwoo drop a 1:43 200m Free in the next 12 months?
Welcome to the SwimSwam Breakdown, as always I’m your host Not A Sports Fan. We are joined today by Not A Swimmer, and Would Rather Be Talking About Pickleball… 😆
I think Hwang will sneak slightly under 1:44 but still be far behind Chlorine Daddy.