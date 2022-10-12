Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

SwimSwam Breakdown: Steve Jungbluth, Texas Men, and FINA Backstroke Rules

Comments: 2

This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we discuss Steve Jungbluth‘s departure from Florida, what’s happening with the Texas men, and why FINA can’t decide on a rule for backstroke finishes. See full list of topics below:

  • 0:00 SwimSwam Breakdown Introduction
  • 2:00 SMU Classic – Biggest Takeaways From the Annual Meet in Dallas
  • 11:21 Maggie MacNeil Drops the Fastest Unsuited 100 Fly in History (50.8) – Does this make her a lock for NCAA Champion?
  • 17:13 Why is it problematic when we don’t have transparency in a departure like Steve Jungbluth‘s from Florida?
  • 25:43 Is there a clear solution for FINA’s “backstroke finish” dilemma?

SINK or SWIM

  • 34:11 Are the Cal men a lock to win the 2023 NCAA title?
  • 36:37 Can Michael Phelps lead Michigan Football to a W against Penn State?
  • 39:06 Will Hwang Sunwoo drop a 1:43 200m Free in the next 12 months?

In This Story

2
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

2 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Willswim
4 minutes ago

Welcome to the SwimSwam Breakdown, as always I’m your host Not A Sports Fan. We are joined today by Not A Swimmer, and Would Rather Be Talking About Pickleball… 😆

1
0
Reply
Troyy
1 hour ago

I think Hwang will sneak slightly under 1:44 but still be far behind Chlorine Daddy.

1
-1
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!